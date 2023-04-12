Rainbow Art World Presents “MULTIPLE FORMS” The National Contemporary Art Exhibition & Awards in Cymroza Art Gallery

Rainbow Art World is a group of contemporary artists to fulfill artists dreams and to provide a platform to those artists working in various media in the field of Contemporary Art. Virendra Kumar is the Founder of Rainbow Art World Artists Group.

This show is curated by India’s well-known Curator – Virendra Kumar

He is a well known Indian curator and Visual Artist based in Delhi and working across all over world for the last fifteen years. Rainbow Art World has organized several exhibitions in the last several years and participates in several National & International festivals and Art fairs.

Rainbow Art World focuses on vibrancy, sensitivity, richness and the depth of art. It highlights the creative nuances of artists with their varied styles, mediums and imagination. It portrays work of established, mid-level and new artists, giving an opportunity to the artist to sell his/her work to different profiles of art lovers and investors. A wide range of selection in paintings of outstanding quality, affordable prices and exceptional value are available.

Rainbow Art World is trying to exhibit their Art and give them a global exposure. Rainbow Art World has become a vision and objective for promoting Art and Artists with all efforts and supports from art lovers and milestones in this field. Art is a medium that needs no language and transcends all borders. We are once again coming to you by organizing this national contemporary art Exhibition & Awards with a hope to explore a National arena in future 29 Eminent and well-known Contemporary Artists from our country are participating in this National Exhibition.

Participating Artists: - Ajith Kumar, Anindita Kishore, Atul Padia, Babita Barooah Das, Bharti S. Lashkari, Dhruv Kumar, Dr. Pankaj Malukar, Harpal Singh Chauhan, Hemlata Keshari, Jaspreet Mohan Singh, K. Rajendra Kumar, Manish Joshi, Meenaketan Pattnaik, Mona Jain, Mriganka Mouli Mukherjee, Puja Kumari, Puspanjali Panda, Ramesh Joshi, Rekha Kumari, Shalini Patel, Shashikant Bhomavat, Shelle Mustajab, Sumati Gangopadhyay, Sunny K Dagar, Vipul Gulati, Virendra Kumar, Adweta Pradhan, Omkar Sathe, Vania Bhatiya.

The National Grand Opening Ceremony Offline Art Exhibition

On Friday, 14th April 2023 at 4pm

CHIEF GUEST

Dr. Ravinder Singal

Additional director General of Police Maharastra State

Special GUEST

Sri Rohan Gaikwad

Chairman NYRA foundation, Cyber security expert,

TedX speaker & Forbes business council member

GUEST OF HONOUR

Dr. Deepak Khandekar

Film Director, Actor, Writers & Author

New Mumbai

Sri Prithvi Soni

Eminent Visual Artist

Goregaon, Mumbai

VENUE:

Cymroza Art Gallery

72, Bhulabhai Desai Road,

Breach Candy, Mumbai 400 026

Timing: 11am to 7pm.

Contact: +91 92131 50146, 97111 50162