Rainbowdiaries The Colors Of Life By Shubhada Bhide

Introducing Shubhada Bhide, aka shub_sg, a Global Influencer originally from India and who has been living in Singapore for the last 15 years!! She embarked on a life-changing journey from Mumbai to Singapore with her husband and Miracle baby nearly fifteen years ago. However, their hopes for a fresh start were soon overshadowed by the issues of preterm birth her child faced. In a foreign land, Shubhada Bhide, aka shub_sg and her husband felt lost and unsure of where to seek help. She realized that parenthood is a continuous learning journey.

Determined to find solutions, Shubhada Bhide, aka shub_sg, channeled her experiences and created a platform to discuss them. Well, that was the birth of "RainbowDiaries", one of the hugely popular parenting and lifestyle blogs in Asia. Intending to provide support to others facing similar challenges, she wholeheartedly shared her personal stories and insights. Shubhada's blog became a beacon of hope, offering practical advice and community to those in need. RainbowDiaries, true to its name, is a vibrant and uplifting blog that aims to infuse color into the lives of its readers. Founded by Shubhada Bhide, this platform encompasses various topics, including travel tales that transport you to mesmerizing destinations. These honest reviews help you make informed choices and provide invaluable parenting advice that resonates with parents worldwide.

Shubhada's firm belief in giving back to society is evident through her dedication to adding value to people's lives through RainbowDiaries. RainbowDiaries has garnered remarkable recognition and achievements and has appeared on many Top Blogs lists, including securing a place on Asia's prestigious top blog list and garnering attention from Singapore's national newspapers and has been featured on numerous prominent platforms. Shubhada, through RainbowDiaries and her Instagram shub_sg, strives to remain authentic and relatable and to have a positive impact on readers' lives. RainbowDiaries continues to inspire, uplift, and bring joy to its audience, leaving a trail of a variety of experiences and valuable insights along its colorful journey.

Shubhada Bhide, aka shub_sg, believes in fulfilling multiple roles that life gifts us with. She is a full-time office-going mom of 2, an Influencer, a Key opinion leader and an active community runner in Singapore. Her inspiration comes from wonderful Women in her community. Shubhada Bhide, aka shub_sg, works her best to successfully balance personal and professional pursuits with the belief that an empowered woman empowers others.

