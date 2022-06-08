Rainmaker 2.0 - A Breath Of Fresh Air In The World's Leading Crypto Fantasy Gaming Application

The right time to breathe the air of fresh experiences in the world of crypto gaming with Rainmaker is here, the world’s first Cryptocurrency gaming application!

Rainmaker 2.0

Rainmaker 2.O brings in some kickass features along with one of its kind aesthetics and custom UI/UX design, making it an extremely simple and easy application for the users. Based on the principle of ‘Play-To-Earn’, Rainmaker 2.O features a secure and simple way for the gaming enthusiast to earn money from cryptos without the risk of investing.

About Rainmaker

Rainmaker- A crypto gaming application that tests your skills by trading in cryptocurrency contests. A platform designed for market enthusiasts who have a knack to learn these markets, can use their strategies and earn money by playing on this crypto fantasy gaming platform. Rainmaker provides young individual investors with an opportunity to participate in the cryptocurrency gaming market as a path to building wealth by learning how to handle risks, market volatility, ensure portfolio diversification, and financial concepts while a chance to win crypto prizes.

Think Of A Feature, And We Have It In Place!

Some of the most exceptional features of Rainmaker 2.O:

Daily Login Bonuses

Contests are available every 15mins, 24x7 and 365 days a year.

Extreme Low Risk & High Returns

100% Welcome Bonus on your 1st Deposit up to INR 1,000!

100% Tax Deduction up to INR 9,999 worth of winnings per contest

You can go Long or Short on any Cryptocurrencies

Choose from the top 100 Global Cryptocurrencies with detailed data points, metrics for all cryptos and simple view charts for trend spotting

Exit anytime to stop loss or book profits at your will, no questions asked. You have complete control!

Compete with Genuine and Real Crypto Traders, Gamers and Enthusiasts

You are 100% Safe & Secure with us! (We follow International Standards for data Encryption and Internet Safety Protocols)

An amazingly simple and easy user interface with international design aesthetics

16 Hours Live Chat Agent Support

Referral system, where you earn when your referral deposits cash!

We know you are excited and why not! Now experience a seamless user experience and entertainment with the added advantage of earning real money while playing by downloading the world’s leading crypto fantasy gaming application.

Get our application- IOS | Android



