Raising PCOS Awareness is a key to Empowering Women’s Health

Updated on: 23 September,2023 05:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia

Raising PCOS Awareness is a key to Empowering Women’s Health

Dr Sarita Bhalerao, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist to Bhatia, Saifee , Reliance Foundation Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital. President MOGS 2021-2022


PCOS is a complex hormonal disorder that can manifest in a variety of ways, from irregular periods and acne to fertility challenges and metabolic issues. It’s a condition that often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leaving women with its effects without knowing the cause.


PCOS is a significant public health problem and as per prevalence 1 in every 10 women are found to be with PCOS across the world, therefore it is one of the commonest hormonal disturbances affecting women of reproductive age. The condition affects an estimated 8–13% of women of reproductive age, and up to 70% of cases are undiagnosed. Symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome can differ from person to person. Possible symptoms include heavy, long, intermittent, unpredictable or absent periods, acne or oily skin, excessive hair on the face or body, weight gain, male-pattern baldness or hair thinning, infertility. PCOS cannot be cured but its symptoms can be managed. Some symptoms of PCOS can be reduced through lifestyle changes. Eating a healthy diet and getting enough exercise can help reduce weight and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. 


In order to have a healthy lifestyle, one must consume a balanced, nutritious diet, maintain a healthy weight. Nutrition plays an important role in managing PCOS because it can help alleviate symptoms and reduce long term health risk associated with the condition. It is advisable to engage in exercise, and limit behavior like smoking and drinking.


September is being celebrated as PCOS awareness month. The purpose of PCOS Awareness Month is to improve the lives of people affected by PCOS and assist them in overcoming their symptoms, and lower their risks for developing potentially fatal illnesses.

Therefore, it is necessary that every women should make themselves aware about the symptoms and its management to improve overall well being.

