Raj Rathore, The youngest and the most promising Digital Media Entrepreneur.

A 17-year-old Raj Rathore, 12th class student at emerald heights international school Indore, Madhya Pradesh is the youngest Media Entrepreneur in India and the reason behind the success of Ghamasan.com, a Hindi language digital news portal.

The portal has crossed 1.5 crore users in just 11 months which is a 300% increase in website traffic since raj started handling the portal.

Mr. Rajesh Rathore, father of Raj Rathore started Ghamasan.com in 2016 and also owns a daily Hindi newspaper – Swatantrasamay. The portal has crossed 1.5 crore users in just 11 months since raj started handling the portal. Raj strongly believes in the words Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words, your words become your actions, your actions become your habits, your habits become your values, your values become your destiny.” Growing up in a family engaged in the media industry, Raj always had this valued sense of credible news delivered at the right time. Raj says, “our country is full of biased news publishers, I wanted to make our site the most unbiased news website.”

As the world becomes more digital, consumers of the news prefer to access reliable internet news portals. Information about a range of subjects is made available to the public through Ghamasan.com. This implies that you can view your preferred sport throughout any international competition using your phone.

Ghamasan.com takes great pride in the positive effects of its work on society and in leveraging its considerable influence to advocate for and work alongside Indians. Only online media has the ability to deliver breaking news that is updated minute by minute. To enhance enthusiasm and support, inspire self-mobilization and action, and disseminate local knowledge and resources, public awareness is crucial. Effective news dissemination is important because politicians and policymakers are crucial participants in the process.

General awareness is crucial to enhance zeal and solidarity, inspire self-mobilization and action, and disseminate local knowledge and resources. Ghamasan.com is a steadfast, informed, and active news site committed to educating many curious minds.

“I started my career as a freelancer, gradually shifted to work as a content writer for news websites, and after that, I got the chance to manage Ghamasan.com. I have faced countless hurdles and have experienced failures, but as it is well known and said, Strength does not come from winning. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength. This strength and enthusiasm to do and overcome hurdles have proved fruitful. I manage my studies and work in a very balanced way, for time management I start my work after midnight and send everything to my team before morning and then they carry out all the other operations.” Said, Raj.

Raj has been graced with “the excellence award by the higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Lal Yadav” and has been appreciated for his work for the welfare of the people in the covid period by chief minister Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Shivraj Singh Chauhan at this very young age.