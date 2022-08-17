Rajdeep Choudhury makes an impact with his transformation in the film " London Pandit"

As bollywood continues releasing lots of films on OTT alongside theatres and yet with some major films failing to connect with their audience it’s refreshing to see these long shorts films of 30 mins coming along which are both thought provoking and entertaining.

This one is achieved through a humorous story yet set within the demands of recognisable real life situations.There is certainly a huge demand in India at the moment for new reality content.Which has certainly been recognised by London Uk Films and Kala Chashma productions,who have delivered yet again a fast paced comic film with the reality checks set by the demands of modern life. The film speaks about a 30 year old professional man in london - perhaps spending more than his pocket can take as his career flourishes. Then suddenly losing his job and being pushed to the limit with the pressure of mortgage payments,food bills,etc.In this case his desperation leads him to an unexpected career turn - he becomes a Pandit,the London Pandit!

Whether he succeeds or not in his new career choice is for you to find out. ‘London Pandit’ is directed by Gurjant Singh written by Raena Patel and is streaming on MX Player and Mzallo App.

Actor Rajdeep Choudhury, who comes from a small town in Assam, delivers an eye catching performance as the Priest.His super comedic timing and his beautiful emotional monologue together will provoke both your laughter and your tears.,The film certainly rests totally on his shoulders and he more than manages to deliver from the start to the finish of this contemporary story set against some of London’s most iconic backdrops.Once again it’s great to see up and coming actors from small states in India getting their chance at last.

Rajdeep Choudhury will be seen next in T series feature film Mr Mummy directed by Shaad Ali along with co actors such as Ritesh Deshmukh, Genilia Deshmukh, Snehil Mehra aka BC Aunty and Ila Arun and also in a future feature film with Satyajeet Dubey and Akshara Hassan shot across the UK and Scotland.

