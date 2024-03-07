Breaking News
Rajeev Chaudhari’s ‘SHAQUE-The Doubt’ is not a biopic on Zeenat Aman!

Updated on: 07 March,2024 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Rajeev Chaudhari’s film ‘SHAQUE-The Doubt’ is not based on the life story of the yesteryears-star Zeenat Aman !

Rajeev Chaudhari's 'SHAQUE-The Doubt' is not a biopic on Zeenat Aman!

Rajeev Chaudhari

“In my story of my film ‘SHAQUE - The Doubt’, there’s no biopic story on Zeenat Aman ji” exclaimed ‘SHAQUE’-Film producer director Rajeev Chaudhari.


“In my story narration , to motivate and inspire actor Payal Ghosh , I had just expressed the power of the character with Zeenat Aman ji in my mind and had suggested that the said strong role requires great talent, class and esteem of our legendary artiste Zeenat Aman ji! I have no clue of how it has been wrongly construed as a ‘biopic on Zeenat Aman by media” cried Rajeev Chaudhari.



Film maker Rajeev Chaudhari whose films ‘Beiimaan love’ with Sunny Leone and ‘Fire of love RED’ with Krushna Abhishek and Payal Ghosh have already been released successfully all over,expressed his corrigendum on the said news matter of ‘SHAQUE - The Doubt’ on the life of Zeenat Aman’.

Rajeev Chaudhari clarified that his film ‘SHAQUE-THE DOUBT’ is a modern murder mystery to be shot in UK and it is not a biopic on the legendary veteran star Zeenat Aman!

Rajeev Chaudhari-Producer director of ‘SHAQUE-The Doubt.

