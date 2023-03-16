Rajim Maghi Punni Mela, New Talk Of The Town For Gariyaband District Administration’s Expert Management

Devotees started arriving from every nook and corner of the state on Saturday, 4th February. Several important devotional and cultural activities are conducted during the fair, such as Shahi Snan, the offering of earthen lamps and flowers at the Sangam.

The Rajim Maghi Punni Mela is perhaps the largest congregation of people anywhere in the state of Chhattisgarh at a given time. There are a huge number of devotees full of joy and enthusiasm moving around the mela area during all the 14 mela days. Commenced on the 5th of February on the Maghi Purnima day, the full moon day of the Magh month of the Hindu Lunar calendar, the Rajim Maghi Punni Mela continued for 14 days till Mahashivratri Day on the 18th of February. The mela site at the Triveni Sangam in the temple town of Rajim of Gariyaband district is located at a distance of 50 kilometres from the capital city of Raipur. The town of Rajim marks the holy confluence of rivers Mahanadi (Chitrotpala), Pairi and Sondur, home to several significant temples like Shri Rajiv Lochan, Kuleshwar Mahadev, Dandaneshwar Mahadev, Baba Garibnath, Lomash Rishi Ashram, Rajim Bhaktin Mata Mandir, Mama-Bhancha Mandir, Rajarajeshwar, etc. These temples are the centre of attraction during the mela days. During this religious gathering, the attendees symbolically wash off their sins and pray for their wellbeing. One of the most striking sights of the mala is the “Shahi Snan,” or royal procession of the sadhus going for ceremonial baths on specific days. Some are dressed in saffron, others sporting dreadlocks, and their bodies smeared in holy ash as they make their way to the Sangam to take their holy dip.

Deep-Daan and Grand Mahanadi Aarti

Devotees started arriving from every nook and corner of the state on Saturday, 4th February. Several important devotional and cultural activities are conducted during the fair, such as Shahi Snan, the offering of earthen lamps and flowers at the Sangam. It is said that offering lamps or diyas by floating them on the Sangam waters reach directly to see Shri Rajeev Lochan and Lord Kuleshwarnath Mahadev. Maghi Punni is considered the holy birth anniversary of Lord Rajiv Lochan. The same is celebrated with great pomp and show on the temple premises. The Lord was bathed with 3 huge pitchers of Panchamrit and dressed in fine silk and ornate jewellery. Thereafter countless naivedya delicacies and fruits were offered to Lord Rajiv-Lochan while the musicians played musical instruments and the group of priests chanted hymns in his glory. This year’s special attraction was the floral decoration at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, wherein 30 kilograms of rose petals and 300 kilograms of marigolds were used for decoration. Thousands of devotees flocked to the temple giving it a divine look amid glowing lights, music and vibrant colours and fragrance of flowers. Grand Mahanadi Aarti was also performed twice every day at the Sangam during the fair.

District administration’s strict vigil to facilitate the attendees

Gariaband District Collector Prabhat Malik and Superintendent of Police Amit Tukaram Kamble, along with other officers, maintained a strict vigil on the site and personally administered that no inconveniences were caused to the pilgrims. All the security and crowd management and facilitation arrangements were made such as repair-work and construction of roads, a sufficient number of CCTV Cameras, health camps with ambulance and other medical facilities, organised food stalls etc. 70 make-shift toilets were installed at various spots with round the clock maintenance and waste management infrastructure.

The grand success of the Rajim Maghi Punni Mela is praised throughout, which clearly depicts the vision and hard work of the Gariyaband District Administration.