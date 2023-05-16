Rajyash Group's Rajyash Regius Receives Pre-Certification from IGBC for Sustainable Building Design

The pre-certification by IGBC is a testament to Rajyash Group's commitment to creating sustainable and eco-friendly projects.

Rajyash Group, a leading real estate developer in India, is proud to announce that its flagship project, Rajyash Regius, has received pre-certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for demonstrating a strong intent to design and build a high-performance building that meets the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

Rajyash Regius, a luxurious residential project located in the prime location of Central Bopal, Ahmedabad, has been designed to cater to the needs of modern-day homebuyers who are looking for a comfortable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

The pre-certification by IGBC is a testament to Rajyash Group's commitment to creating sustainable and eco-friendly projects. IGBC is a leading authority in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly buildings in India, and their pre-certification is a highly coveted recognition in the real estate industry.

The certification process involves a rigorous assessment of the building's design, construction, and operational practices. The assessment includes factors such as site selection, water conservation, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and the use of environmentally friendly materials.

"We are delighted to receive pre-certification from IGBC for Rajyash Regius. Sustainability has always been at the core of our business, and we are committed to creating projects that are environmentally responsible and socially beneficial. This certification is a recognition of our efforts, and we will continue to strive towards creating sustainable and eco-friendly projects," said Rajyash Group.

The pre-certification from IGBC is a significant achievement for Rajyash Group and a testament to their commitment to creating sustainable and eco-friendly projects. With Rajyash Regius, the group has set a new benchmark in the real estate industry and paved the way for more environmentally responsible and socially beneficial projects in the future.

Rajyash Group's dedication to sustainable building design and construction practices demonstrates their commitment to building a better future for all. As a leading real estate developer in India, Rajyash Group is committed to creating projects that are environmentally responsible, socially beneficial, and economically sustainable.