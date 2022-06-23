Rakhibazaar.com is all set to deliver its latest rakhi collection across 100+ countries.

Rakhibazaar.com is changing Raksha Bandhan celebrations year after year. The company has been applauded by its customers for reducing the distance between siblings and making it possible to celebrate Raksha Bandhan while being in two different countries. Their website is loaded with unique rakhi designs and multiple gifting options. Let us see what rakhi bazaar has for you and how you can avail of their world-class services.

Latest rakhi collection @Rakhibazaar.com:

First and foremost, the rakhi bazaar managed to be on the top because they launch a brand new collection of rakhis with the latest designs and in trend colors every year. The company understands its customers' needs and keeps them hooked by facilitating a new rakhi collection every year. You can easily find a unique and never seen design on their website. Here is a list of rakhi designs 2022 recently launched by Rakhibazaar:

Handcrafted rakhi: This rakhi is for you if you are a fan of handmade things.

Premium stone rakhi: Like all that bling and shimmer? Then get your hands on the newly launched premium stone rakhi.

Foodie rakhi: Feel like teasing your brother this Raksha Bandhan? Give him a foodie rakhi and see his reaction.

Kundan rakhi: Want to have an attractive rakhi this Raksha Bandhan? Get a Kundan Rakhi and get mesmerized by its exquisite designs.

Quirky rakhi: Looking for a different rakhi for a brother who's one of a kind? Get quirky rakhi for him, then.

Lumba Rakhi: There's no love like the love of a Nanand and bhabhi. Express your feelings with the latest Lumba rakhi collection.

Superhero rakhi: Get a superhero rakhi for your superhero so he can better protect you.

That's not all. Their website has around 50 different rakhi options from where you can select your ideal rakhi. Rakhi, according to the culture, tradition, and region, is also provided by RakhiBazaar.com, where you can get the type of rakhi that is famous in your native part. Rakhi Bazaar has something for everyone. So, aren’t all these rakhi designs tempting? Then buy rakhi from rakhi bazaar now! Here’s how you can get all these rakhis delivered to your doorstep.

World-class deliveries facilitated by Rakhi Bazaar:

One of the main reasons that rakhi bazaar became a highly recommended online rakhi store is its best rakhi delivery facilities. Here's a list of all the facilities RakhiBazaar.com provides to its customers. Have a look:

National rakhi delivery (from state to state in India) – within 2-3 working days. International rakhi delivery (from country to country) – within 5-7 working days. Free rakhi shipping within India and worldwide. Delivering rakhi to 100+ countries across the globe. Same day rakhi delivery facility for domestic orders. You can select your delivery date and time according to your convenience. Country-wise order selecting options available to ease your order placement process.

Rakhi Bazaar is a biased free platform. It doesn't matter whether you send rakhi to USA or send rakhi to Delhi; you will get all the facilities that a local or international delivery gets based on the order. So, don't wait anymore. Order rakhi today and join our online family of millions of customers worldwide.

About Rakhibazaar.com:

Launched in 2013, Rakhibazaar.com is India's leading and one-of-a-kind online rakhi website that has been a game-changer in this field. With 600+ products, the company has successfully delivered rakhis and rakhi gifts across 100+ countries and is all set to conquer the world in coming years with its online rakhi delivery options.