Deepak Singh who is into Content Development and Film productions has recently penned down an emotional story on Brother Sister bonding.

Rakshaday Everyday - a film by Deepak Singh

Deepak Singh has written Directed and Produced this short film for festivals and digital platform called Raksha Day Every Day. Sharing the story of a brother-sister duo, the short film is heart-warming family entertainment.

Deepak Singh’s latest venture ‘Raksha Day Everyday’ is breaking stereotypes and conventional thought processes that a sister is always protected by her brother. Unlike societal norms, the film beautifully depicts how a sister is also capable of taking care of her brother and protecting him during tough phases in life.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the film, writer and producer, Deepak Singh said, “Raksha Bandhan is a very popular festival in India and it is believed that the Rakhi is a symbol of protection. I wanted to break through the traditional belief that only brothers are capable of taking care of their sisters. In this film, we have showcased a very different aspect of the relationship.”

Deepak Singh further added, “As we know, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated all over India as it is observed as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters. The sister ties a Rakhi or amulet on her brother’s wrist and the brother takes an oath to protect his sister. But amidst this glorification of male protectionism, we wanted to highlight the fact that a lot of sisters take care of their brothers too.”

The short film ‘Raksha day every day’ consists of talented theatrical actors like Kaajal Jain, Tapan Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, and Hirdeyjeet Singh. The film has been released on NAME digital platform and is winning hearts. Released on a popular digital platform, the short film has is getting appreciation and winning hearts.

The film has been co-produced by Vidushi Arora Sood who was immediately drawn to the story idea and came on board to produce the film.

Deepak Singh owns Galaxy Entertainment a 16 years old production house. He is an established content creator with more than 16 years of experience in content creation and he recently penned another book ‘Bravo Yadav’ which is the biography of Honorary Captain Yogendra Jadav Ji PVC. Deepak Singh has produced critically acclaimed Hindi feature film Soorma based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi Directed by Shaad Ali. Deepak Singh has also produced Hollywood Films Tiger based on the real life of a Sikh boxer who fought for human rights and also produced The Bad President based on the life of US President Donald Trump.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal