Ramees TC breaks all records, goes viral with a massive collection of Autograph from sportsmans

Today's world is running on a fast pace. The new generation is loaded with media, digital platform, where with a flip of your finger's popularity can be gained its a fast paced world we are living in.

Ramees TC

Today's world is running on a fast pace. The new generation is loaded with media, digital platform, where with a flip of your finger's popularity can be gained its a fast paced world we are living in. The focus on marketing and fitness go hand in hand. The current generation is very conscious of the fitness and success.

The scientific technology has leaped many folds giving them opportunity to leap the scale.

Ramees TC kept a hard threshold on his focus with persistence and consistency in rising him up as a highly influential fitness model, along with his passion for sports such as football.

Digital marketing, network marketing, blogging, content writing has boomed the internet.

Ramees TC is one young entrepreneur who has made digital platform his mantra to success.

His ladder to success started some years ago.

When he started his company as Business partner of Shadow Fitness Centre, Ramees TC is now in charge of marketing and branding for Clikon and KURRA football academy and turf.

Ramees TC goal for reaching out to the larger number of youngsters who look upon him admire him.

Ramees TC wants to support and encourage them in what they are looking out for. His simple funda is that since he reached High ends through the various mentors support and encouragement.

He should carry on this legacy, through which he can reach and change the lives of end number of people who are looking for success through his skills and experience.

This young entrepreneur along with his success is just a humble caring loving person.

While establishing an enterprise often many challenges and obstacles one comes across Ramees TC cherishes and is grateful for all the support he received while fulfilling his urge to reach high pinnacles.

Ramees TC is well Deep in to sports right from the age he remembers.

Football being one of the most popular sport world around, it is among the most adored game witness by its fans all around and the football players are literally worshipped and they are loved by their fans.

Ramees TC being an ardent fan of this sport, made him look upon the football players as stars and wished to get closer to them, and taking their autograph and collecting them has given Ramees a new recognition.

Ramees TC has autographs of about 105 players from the globe which shows his passion for football, its players and a command on fitness all this are hand in hand.

Thus Ramees TC recognition and his penchant for Fitness made him a Young Fitness model.

The football sports has a huge craze, it has a vast audience whether its being watched in the turf or digitally watched.

This sport is played at national level international level between countries, and its players have huge crazy fan following.

The international football players whose autograph Ramees tc has are:

RONALDO Nozario- Brazil, Kaka - Brazil, Beckam - England, Mesut OZIL - Germany, John terry - England

David villa - Spain, Iker Casillas - Spain, Dridier drogba - Ivorian, Andre Pirlo - Italy, Aguero - Argentina, Luis Figo - Portugal, Roberto Carlos - Brazil, Julio ceasor - Brazil, Alessandro del piero - Italy, Xavi hernandez - Spain, Luka modric - Croatia, Marcello viera -Brazil, James Rodriguez - Colombia, Keylor Navas - Costarica, Bastian shweinstenger- Germany, Mascherano - Argentina

Hernan CRESPO - Argentina, Diego forlan - Uruguay, Kovacic - Croatia, Vinicius jr -Brazil, Eder militao - Brazil, Gabriel Jesus - Brazil, Batistuta- Argentina.

To sum up every star shines in its own light. Ramees Abdul Kareem is one bright rising star in the field of Fitness and entrepreneurship.