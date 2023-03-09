Ranjan Kumar’s Blueprint For Becoming ‘Authentic Influencers’

Contrary to popular belief, becoming an authentic influencer is beyond the complex strategies for which influence marketing gurus vociferously advocate. Instead, what flies with the audience is the consistent portrayal of one’s honest and relatable self.

Ranjan Kumar Varanasi, the authentic Influence Coach

While the tricks and formulae prescribed by the influencer marketing coaches can for a while tide over the challenges faced by influencers, in the long run, the lack of authenticity shows through the actions, with the audience catching onto the gimmick.

Striving to go beyond the tricks in the times when bite-sized solutions are sought-after, Ranjan Kumar Varanasi, an authentic influence coach, helps leading influencers tap into their authentic selves for the better creation of life. Equipping influencers to put forth their authentic thoughts and life in a decluttered manner, Ranjan has crystallised the most precious lessons of his extensive repertoire of experience into simplified, actionable steps leading to exerting one’s authentic influence, without reservation.

Ranjan’s approach to coach influencers comes from a raw, cathartic moment, which taught him the essence of being authentic and having a presence that exudes genuine thoughts and emotions. Two years ago, when Ranjan lost his mother during the pandemic, her parting words were, “Just be here”, jolting him out of the meaningless game of blindly chasing trends. His mother’s last words not only woke him up to the power of developing a genuine presence but also inspired him to spread the message of his realization that ‘Your presence is more powerful than your action’.

According to Ranjan, the first step to becoming an authentic influencer is ‘owning your value’. As is characteristic of the fast-paced world of entertainment, most influencers are tired of feeling unsure of themselves and their abilities, affected by a gamut of negative emotions that culminates into imposter syndrome or corrosive self-doubt.

Victims of self-doubt and often brow-beaten by the unpredictability of the space, influencers resort to “buying” social media noise, a shortcut to success that usually goes in vain, burning a hole in the pocket, leaving the influencers still dissatisfied and chasing meaningless goals.

In the rat race that influencer marketing has become, most aspiring speakers and coaches scurry to have their presence in seminars, workshops, certifications, and academic qualifications to seek validation for their impending success but without it bearing any fruit.

According to Ranjan, the reason influencers fail to gain direction against the chaos and hype that rages across the influence marketing sphere is that they seldom succeed at ‘owning their value’. Ranjan says, “Authentic influence isn’t about where you are headed. It’s about where you come from.”

Informing his marketing strategies and influencing his philosophy of being authentic, is the rollercoaster ride that his life has been. From his humble beginning as an attendant in a PCO (STD Booth) in 1998 in Rayagada, Odisha, to becoming an Amazon bestselling author of the book ‘Hit Your Restart Button: How to Reinvent Yourself and Start Living a Zero Limits Life’, Ranjan’s view of life has been holistically shaped by both success and failures.

For him, it’s not about the grind anymore. It’s about effortless creation. And that’s exactly what he coaches change makers and leaders on. It’s not about the chase anymore. It’s about slowing down to the speed of life and creation from ‘being’.

Moreover, for effective marketing knowledge, Ranjan draws not only extensive experience from his stints as the product marketing head and brand advisor of a multinational human capital management software company but also from his spiritual time as a monk in Sri Ramakrishna Matt, Hyderabad. In search of one’s authentic self, Ranjan believes in the age-old spiritual practice of ‘being-centered’, an inward-looking approach that helps his clients tap into their inner power and greatness, bringing out their very best from within.

Owing to his phenomenal work, Ranjan has been awarded as an iconic trainer from JCI India and has shared the dais on international platforms with speakers of immense caliber such as Robin Sharma, David Shing, Fons Tompenaars, and Steve Forbes Hardison.

Towards creating influencers who are authentic, through one-on-one coaching and group workshops, he offers personalized support and guidance to help speakers, trainers, coaches, and leaders overcome their challenges and build the conviction they need to succeed. His goal is to help leaders become naturally confident and self-assured that they were meant to be, without being burdened with impostor syndrome.

In becoming authentic, the mantra that Ranjan shares is to have the courage to not just tap into the core of one’s journey but to tell one's stories with utter honesty. Finding the courage to tell one’s tale honestly, Ranjan believes, paves the path to creating more powerful stories.

As a tribute to his mother, Ranjan created and organized the well-regarded international summit, The Ultimate Experience India, which was held on 25 February 2023 to bring solidarity for the cause of victims of child sex trafficking in India. With over 300 eminent attendees from across the world at the event, the gathering was a roaring success.

Gracing the event was the sought-after presence of Steve Hardison, who is known as The Ultimate Coach, being of the most influential coaches in the world; Hardison delivered the last public talk of his life at the event. Further, notable guests included Amy Hardison, author of The Ultimate Coach, and other international speakers such as Becky Robbins, Alok Appadurai, Karan Rai, Ankush Jain, and Gary Mahler who offered their services without any compensation to support the cause. Also, dazzling the event with her star power, celebrated Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala attended the event.

Attesting to Ranjan’s dedication to making a success of the event, he quit his full-time job as the Head of Marketing at a reputed HCM company to dedicate himself fully to creating this most transformative summit ever. At the same time, leading by example, Ranjan, whose work is all about redefining success, as a single parent, has been the driving force behind the event, while taking care of his two lovely kids as a single dad as well as tending to his aging father.

To summarize, towards building authentic influence, with his personalized coaching, Ranjan, with the aim to foster growth in a nuanced manner, focuses on the specific needs of the influences.

Here is a list of goal-oriented mantras, Ranjan seeks to actualize:

Create A Whole New Identity For Yourself - for unshakeable confidence. Create A Whole New Personal Narrative - to tackle every limiting belief that restricts progress Create A Whole New Life As A Change Maker & Leader - towards game-changing self-leadership, social leadership, and spiritual leadership at its core.

For more details about Ranjan Kumar Varanasi, visit: www.coachranjankumar.com