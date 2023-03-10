Rapid House Awarded as Bihar’s Most Trusted Medical Equipment Supplier at ILA 2022

The owner of Rapid House, Mr. Abhijeet Kumar said, “ Our customers are highly satisfied with the products and services and have given us the title of the best surgical equipment dealer in Patna.

Mr. Abhijeet Kumar and Mrs. Rashmi Sinha (Managing Directors, Rapid House) receiving the Brand Empower’s ILA 2022 Award

Rapid House was awarded as the “Most Trusted Medical Equipment Supplier in Bihar” at the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 ceremony. Mr. Abhijeet Kumar and Mrs. Rashmi Sinha, the directors of the company received this glorious award from the evergreen beauty Mrs. Sonali Bendre who graced the event with her charming presence and beauteous smile. Rapid House is a highly reputed brand that deals with surgical equipment dealers in Patna and has built a strong customer base across the nation with its state-of-the-art products and services.

The owner of Rapid House, Mr. Abhijeet Kumar said, “ Our customers are highly satisfied with the products and services and have given us the title of the best surgical equipment dealer in Patna. The equipment we deliver are manufactured with the best-in-class raw materials and our professional workers are well aware of the process involved in designing and manufacturing these high-lab equipment and ensure quality products. Further, the instruments are tested on stringent parameters and are also approved by the concerned authorities.”

Besides the laboratory equipment, Rapid House also provides a wide range of chemical products which involves disinfectants and cleansing agents. We ensure that the hospitals are equipped with the latest & upgraded machines and we have a good network with the globally renowned manufacturers of this respective industry. The event “Industry Leaders Awards 2022" was organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. which is a leading market research, branding, and PR company and was established by the rising entrepreneur- Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh.

Mr. Rahul started the company Brand Empower with the sole objective of honoring the achievements of the MSME businesses & their owners by giving them a platform to share their business strategies, struggles and hardships which will help them to convert their businesses into a recognized brand. As per the words of Mr. Rahul, “ Being an entrepreneur myself and having established my company from scratch, I can relate with the journey of these highly talented business owners. Brand Empower wanted these business personalities to get that limelight and attention which they actually deserve."

Rapid House is continuously working on sustaining its products and services by ensuring high customer satisfaction with hassle-free product delivery and their well-defined equipment is robust enough to give accurate results through measurements. The professionals here are committed to serve humanity and the main focus of this company is to promote healthcare and healthy lives of people with compassion and integrity.