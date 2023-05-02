'Raudra' Actress Urmila Jagtap Is All Set To Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon

Passion is something that can help you fulfill your dreams, no matter how impossible they seem.

Urmila Jagtap

Today we are talking about one such dreamer to achiever actress Urmila Jagtap. Raudra fame Urmila Jagtap is a young beautiful actress who has shown that passion and hard work can help you achieve your goals despite the odds. Without any prior connections in film industry today she has made her mark in M-Town. She is soon going to be seen in a big Bollywood movie as a lead. Let's see what is there in her inspiring journey of becoming an actress.

Urmila Jagtap is basically from Takrarwadi, Pune. She belongs to a middle class family. Her father is a farmer. At first this dream of becoming an actress seemed impossible to her but she was positive about it. She used to take part in her college's cultural festivals etc. Her fabulous acting skills inspired everyone. But Urmila never had any lead for the glamour world to work there.

Urmila took admission to Pune's modern college which was very far, so that she could leave for college and go to Mumbai for auditions and come back by evening without telling anyone but it didn't work out as this plan seemed impractical to her. She also met with an accident while she was going to college at the time of her final exams. But while doing that she started looking for a job and got a job in a company which used to make the parts of the cars. As she started working there she realised that it was more of a physical labour and less income so she had to leave that job in 2 months. Later she joined a hospital as a receptionist but there also she had to do doctor's personal chores and cleaning work instead of what her job profile was. But while working there on computer she used to check for the auditions and one day she got a contact for it Pravin Jagtap. And her journey as an actress started.

Urmila started working as a junior artist for films, serials, shows. She did a Ganpati show and she got opportunities of working in multiple serials as a junior artist but she still shined bright. And soon in 2018 she shifted to Mumbai for acting. She did her 1st Marathi film Usaan as a lead in 2019. Side by side she kept doing serials and advertisements. When she did her 2nd film it was a small role but Urmila did every work that came her way just to gather experience and to make new contacts in order to get more projects. She was doing 5 serials, some ad shoots, photo shoots and suddenly lockdown started. She didn't wanted to stop so she decided to work on herself during this period with the help of reading, watching more movies, learning new things, etc. After lockdown she gave an audition and was selected for Marathi film Raudra (directed by Ravindra Shivaji) as a lead. It was her 1st big film which was released in theatres. This film gave her a lot. And it later released on Amazon Prime as well. After this Urmila decided to do films only and she got new opportunities like that soon. She shot for films like Shyamchi Aai (directed by Sujay Dahake), Subhedar (directed by Digpal Lanjekar). Soon her Hindi film where she played lead role is to be released. She loves doing films but yet she is waiting for a challenging role. Recently she won best actress award at sakal premier awards for her performance in 'Raudra'.

Until now from 2017 Urmila has done total 7 films in which her 3 films were as a lead and 4 were for character roles. Later she did tv shows like Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji - star pravah (Soyrabai), Special Police Force - Fakt Marathi (IPS officer), Ghetla Vasa Taku Nako (Episodic Lead), Vithu Mauli - Star Pravah (Character), Laxmi Narayan - Colors Marathi (Apsara). Until now she has done 14 to 15 tv commercials, print ads, construction ads, product ads, etc. She has done 8 album songs but her 1st priority has always been films. Her few films are yet to release and will release soon.