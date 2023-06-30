Rau’s IAS: 70 Years of Educating Civil Services Aspirants

Rau’s IAS understands that preparing for the Civil Services Exam is a demanding process and it requires a comprehensive approach that covers all aspects of the UPSC syllabus.

The institution of Rau’s IAS Study Circle took roots seventy years back in 1953. Since its inception, the institution has been hallmark for its in-depth understanding of the UPSC Civil Services exam, top quality teaching and study material, UPSC level test series and hand holding of students which is simply peerless. We have helped thousands of students in the last seven decades in securing top ranks.

Rau’s IAS understands that preparing for the Civil Services Exam is a demanding process and it requires a comprehensive approach that covers all aspects of the UPSC syllabus, including current affairs, UPSC previous years' questions, and topic-wise study material. We also understand that not everyone is in a position to join our institute and benefit from our coaching hence, we have launched Rau's IAS Compass website . It is an innovative website developed by Rau's IAS, to help all civil services aspirant prepare for the UPSC exam in an organized manner. It has emerged as a game-changer for UPSC aspirants.

Let's delve into the features that make IAS Compass the go-to platform for civil services test preparation.

Comprehensive Current Affairs Coverage: IAS Compass stands out for its in-depth coverage of current affairs , both from the perspective of prelims and mains. The website provides a wealth of curated content that is relevant to the examination. It offers daily news analysis, expert insights, and comprehensive coverage of national and international events. This feature ensures that aspirants stay updated with the latest developments and are well-prepared to tackle current affairs-related questions in the examination.

Previous Years' Questions: IAS Compass recognizes the importance of understanding the exam's pattern and trends. It incorporates previous years' questions for both prelims and mains, allowing aspirants to familiarize themselves with the type of questions asked. By analyzing past trends, candidates can identify recurring themes and topics, helping them prioritize their preparation effectively. This feature enables aspirants to gain a deeper understanding of the exam's expectations and enhances their chances of success.

Comprehensive Content for all Syllabus Topics: Compass by Rau’s offers complete of study material covering all topics of the prelims and mains syllabus. The content is meticulously curated by subject matter experts and experienced educators, ensuring its relevance and accuracy. Aspirants can access comprehensive notes, summaries, and concept explanations for each subject, facilitating a thorough understanding of the core concepts. This comprehensive coverage saves valuable time by providing all the necessary study material in one place.

Focus Current Affairs Magazine and Daily News Simplified:

Compass by Rau’s IAS goes the extra mile by providing additional resources such as the Focus Current Affairs Magazine and Daily News Simplified. The Focus Current Affairs Magazine offers a monthly compilation of crucial current affairs, consolidating the most important news events and analysis. The Daily News Simplified feature provides a simplified version of daily news articles, making it easier for aspirants to grasp complex topics. These resources enhance aspirants' understanding, help them stay updated, and save time by condensing vast amounts of information into concise and manageable formats.