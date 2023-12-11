RCB Anthem by Grey Face Sets Social Media Ablaze with Creative Reels

Grey Face, the only masked DJ in the state and the youngest hard trap dubstep DJ has a unique journey.

Grey Face, the youngest hard trap and dubstep artist at the age of 20, is making waves in the electronic music scene with his high-energy sets and cutting-edge mixes. With grooving tracks like "RCB Anthem," boasting over 300,000 streams, and "In The Place," featured by Dillon Francis at EDC Mexico 2022, Grey Face has garnered attention and admiration.

Acknowledged by DJ Teri Miko for the track "AANEDO," Grey Face has carved a niche as a sensation with a real-time following on social media, receiving well-deserved feedback for his music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embarking on a sonic journey through his discography, Grey Face transcends conventional boundaries, from debut singles to chart-topping trends. Each performance is a visual spectacle as the artist designs his own visuals and animations, amplifying the overall experience.

Grey Face, the only masked DJ in the state and the youngest hard trap/dubstep DJ has a unique journey. Balancing his passion for music with being a medical student at SDM Dharwad, he started his musical journey at the age of 15, inspired by local DJs and roadshows.

Despite initial challenges, Grey Face persisted, learning about connections, wiring, and DJ consoles. His commitment led him to roam the city late at night, lifting heavy speakers to understand the nuances of DJing. Starting with beatboxing and creating beats on makeshift drums, Grey Face's enthusiasm for music only grew.

His journey took a memorable turn when he received support from his sister's friend, leading to his first gig. Overcoming challenges, Grey Face invested in a controller with his parents' help and honed his skills. With gratitude to his parents for their support, Grey Face is now a force to be the face of the music industry.

Grey Face's social media presence is impressive, with his music being added to over 2,444 playlists and garnering a place on Spotify. The track "RCB Anthem (Grey Face Flip)" trended on Instagram with 38.3k reels, and he proudly performed at Fit Vibe Gym for the first time in the nation.

In a remarkable feat, the "RCB Anthem" track was played in the stadium during an IPL RCB match and featured on the official RCB Instagram account. Grey Face also holds certification from Sunburn Academy by instructor DJ Sartek, a celebrity artist.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Grey Face has ventured into event management with GF Events, where he shares his knowledge and planning expertise for memorable events.

As Grey Face continues to captivate audiences with his beats and visuals, the journey of this young artist promises to unfold into new realms of musical exploration.