Real Estate Industry Should Embrace The Metaverse : Alok Kumar, Co-founder at Lepasa Metaverse

Tell us about your company and how you come together (both the Co-founders)?

Ashish Agarwal have been into blockchain for almost a decade, he has vast experience & well networked in the industry.



Alok Joshi has been into IT Consulting & services for over 20 years, having interest in latest technologies, we both have been working together on various projects in different capacities.

In Q4 2020, we started working on “Lepasa” to create a world class, long term sustainable, utility based Blockchain Project.

Everyone is talking about the metaverse, blockchain and AI as the next big thing, but what exactly is the hype, in your opinion?

We can certainly say that the next few years of internet evolution will revolve around blockchain & decentralisation, Metaverse will be the real reflection of Web 3.0.

The hype around Metaverse is largely because of Facebook's rebranding to “Meta” in October last year. Billions of users around the world witness “meta” appearing in front of their eyes everyday while using Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp. We are very early in realising the real potential of Metaverse.

You're a tech company working in developing Real Estate in Metaverse, and you believe now is the perfect time to focus your efforts in this area, with Web 3.0 just around the corner?

You are right in saying that Web 3.0 is just around the corner, and that;s where the opportunity is. Metaverse will be the real reflection of the web 3.0. The fundamental requirement for a system to be in web 3.0 is decentralisation. Not just that, the current market is bearish at the moment and might remain the same for next few months, this is supposed to be the best time to research & develop & build.

What big things are you looking forward to?

We are looking forward to mass adoption of blockchain technology in general. We are still very early, day by day people are getting more familiar with AR /VR , digital & Virtual assets. We have observed in the last one year, more and more banking / finance giants are taking interest in blockchain & digital assets. CitiBank, JP MOrgan, Goldman Sachs to name a few.

How much of the world is going to change by what you are doing?

We are going to witness a revolution in web 3.0, it will change the way we browse, transact, play,learn & earn online, we are doing our bit to contribute our level best by developing an decentralised Metaverse Ecosystem, which may eventually provide immense opportunities for content developers, gamers, Architects & masses in general. Lepasa is one of the first and pioneer projects who envisioned Metaverse from a real estate point of view with identical real world use cases.

How do you explain your company to someone in the industry?

Lepasa is laying the foundation for the immensely potential digital asset-based ecosystem for content creators, businesses & consumers by developing a decentralised virtual world with numerous revenue generation opportunities. lepasa metaverse envisions an autonomous,

cohesive & opulent digital economy in sync with the real world use cases.

Where the company sees itself in next 6 months and in next 12 months - in terms of customer acquisitions and other business areas. What are your targets like?

Looking at the sideways movement in the industry, our focus is more towards development at the moment. Even in such tough conditions we are growing every day in terms of new customers & business networks. Our projections for the next six months are very aggressive.