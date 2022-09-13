A group art exhibition showcasing the paintings, sculptures and graphics of 5 contemporary artists from W. Bengal will be held at Jehangir art Gallery, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, from 13th to 19th September 2022 between 11 am to 7 pm.

It will reveal their unique artwork in various styles, mediums and techniques to illustrate the vivid realms of life.

The participating artists in this group art exhibition are:

Tanmay Banerjee, Kabari Banerjee Mukherjee,

Arup Kumar Das, P. Partha and Pradip Ghosh.

Tanmay Banerjee: His sculptures in Bronze illustrate animals and other subjects which are inspired by the rural life of Bengal and the culture in that region. These are out of our daily life observations. He has tried to put forward their forms and emotions through his sculptures of Bull or Nandi - an animal which is considered as a symbol of strength, power and the carrier of Lord Shiva etc.

Kabari Banerjee Mukherjee: She has made paintings using tempera on canvas. Her theme denotes old people spending their leisure time fulfilling their hobbies and doing the things they love. Her paintings try to put forward the emotional aspects of such characters in a simple and lucid style of expression.

Arup Kumar Das: His works reveal the vignettes of the vivid realms of the village and urban life in Bengal and the nuances of their emotional aspects on a rational plane.

Partha:His sculptures illustrate the combination of Beauty and Mysticism to comprehend the alluring forms of work such as “Ganesha”, “Cactus”, etc. He has developed his own style and techniques for creating sculptures. His works reveal the artistic amalgamation of form and the untold stories of daily life in the relevant perspectives of art.

Pradip Ghosh: A self-taught artist from Kolkata, he has been trained in watercolours and other mediums by stalwarts from Govt. College of Art & Craft. He has shown his work showing the landscapes and realms of village life and their different facets in this show.

