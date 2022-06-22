Redefining the rules of real estate business: Makes luxury affordable, bringing a Paradigm shift in the real estate market

A young leader with long term vision that beautifully blends with astute business acumen, Parth Mehta is redefining the rules of the game.

At 36, Mehta, founder and CMD of Paradigm Realty Group has become a name to reckon with in the space of “Affordable Luxury” in Mumbai. An alumnus of SPJAIN Centre of Management, Mehta brings with him over 14 years of management expertise and leadership in the areas of real estate analysis, strategic management, valuation, business development, fund raising, corporate sales and investment in line with due diligence. Having worked with well-known brands like Citibank and The Wadhwa Group, Mehta was confident to lay foundation of his own venture. A dealmaker with strong business sense and passion to excel, in 2015 he started Paradigm Realty with the vision to offer luxury homes at affordable prices. “With a motto of having an asset light model, where we could offer low debt, growth via collaborations and value addition by our firm,” shares Mehta. With a humble beginning in 2015, Paradigm Realty under his leadership, has managed to grow by leaps and bounds in just 7 years.

Today the company has annual revenue Turnover of Rs.750+ crores, thousands of affordable and luxury homes delivered in Mumbai suburbs. His firm and his leadership have been recognised on various platforms as a young achiever of the year as well as Excellence in delivery. They have managed to stay ahead of the competition owing to their impeccable team, adherences to global best practices, timely delivery and product basket that is at par with contemporary demands of customers. Mehta believes, “The most important change takes place in the way we think and implement by being adaptable to realistic situations, that is where it all begins” Paradigm’s synthesis lies in crafting avant-garde dream spaces that offer comfort of living catering to the practical requirements of the end-user, including cross-ventilation, minimal floor-space wastage, dedicated functional areas, tailored budgets, unmatched aesthetics that are laced in luxury and urban leisure that spell quality at its best. Paradigm keeps customer centricity at its behest in offering a rewarding buying experience.

Paradigm Realty has delivered over 700 dream homes in the FY 2021-2022 thereby adding to a total of 1600+ homes across 6 projects delivered in a short tenure of challenging real estate era with a record 1.5mn sq.ft delivered and 2mn sq.ft of ongoing construction. Mapping its footprints across prime suburbs of Mumbai which include Andheri, Oshiwara, Borivali, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Santacruz, the firm is growing consistently since its inception. In the FY-2021-2022 the company had witnessed tremendous growth in size as a young organisation with a diversified team comprising of almost 225+ employees. “Paradigm pivoted its employees successfully through a crisis-ridden pandemic and retained each one of them while emerging as a resilient industrialist in the new age era of work. At its core, the firm believes in inspiring, being and bringing change. It aspires in curating thoughtful and long-lasting relationships” adds Mehta. A strong believer of teamwork, his experience and experience in financial, strategic, and operational management has helped the company to scale new heights. No wonder Mehta is bringing a paradigm shift in the way we see luxury and living.

