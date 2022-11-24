Reena Augustine, a woman of colour is helping to achieve cultural equilibrium at the global level

There are always multiple ways to approach a problem. The most common ones include running away from it and cribbing about it. However, the ideal one is to pull up your socks and do something about it.

Reena Augustine

Reena Augustine, who has achieved global recognition for her efforts, is among the category of people who strive to bring about change when something troubles them. Reena is a woman of Indian origin who has now made a distinguished identity for herself in Australia and across the globe. She migrated to Australia as a student but now owns businesses there and has been actively volunteering for multiple causes.

Being a person of colour, Reena understood how people from her cultural background and others longed for representation on a global level. She also realized how, despite a multitude of efforts worldwide, there still exist gaps when it comes to fair treatment and equal opportunities.

The beginning of her realization was when she came across a shortage of models of Indian and other cultural identities in Australia. She knew that it was she who had to drive change, and she did. She started her organization Red Carpet functions, which has earned widespread applause for organizing multicultural fashion shoes across Australia. The increasing popularity of the show is evident from the fact that the number of models representing their cultures at the show has increased from 70 to 200 and it continues to attract overwhelming crowds to witness and appreciate the beauty.

The fashion shows that Red Carpet organizes are the perfect platforms to raise cultural awareness, celebrate diversity and fight racism. It also offers designers, performers, artists, and models a way to showcase their talent.

Her work has also been appreciated by people from various walks of life and Reena was felicitated with the Community Dedication Award at the Brisbane women in business awards. This is a splendid achievement for someone from a small Indian town. Reena has achieved everything that millions just dream of and made India proud. On the professional front, Reena is a migration consultant and the founder of Red carpet functions.

Apart from these, she started the community impact show. The show interviews influencers and small businesses and helps them to grow.

We recently interviewed her and she humbly said that she hasn’t done anything spectacular. She is just striving for equality and status that have been long due. According to her, societal conditioning and stereotypes associated with physical appearance have been encumbering women from Indian, Chinese and other culturally rich and diverse communities from achieving their aspirations. She also said that she just made everyone feel included by inviting them to her shows. “We do not discriminate. If you aspire to be a model, we are here to embrace you”, said Reena.

In the future, Reena wishes to work harder and convince more people to break racial barriers and stereotypes in fashion. She is also working hard to help more people migrate to Australia.

It is hard to come across someone so dedicated to the community and we congratulate Reena for her spirit and excellence.

https://instagram.com/reenaaugustine?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk=