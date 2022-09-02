Renowned Astrologer Dr Prem Kumar Sharma Receives Prestigious Bhartiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar 2021-22

AsiaOne Magazine honored the celebrated Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant, and critically-acclaimed Author, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma with their most prestigious award, during the 18th edition of the Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum, at Taj Palace Hotel, Delhi.

The 18th Edition of the Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2022 Awards & Business Summit was held at the majestic Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on August 25, 2022. During the course of the Forum, the ‘Glorious Journey of Development and Progress’ in India was highlighted, as a commemoration of ‘75 Years of Indian Excellence!’ Here, India’s Greatest Brands and Leaders shone a light upon the formidable social and economic progress made by India, since independence through the ‘Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Business Summit.’ Over the several international summits, many stalwarts across various industries, such as Business, Sports, Education, Lifestyle, Politics, and Society, who have contributed to this very growth through their unparalleled contributions, were felicitated. This included the exemplary Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant, and critically-acclaimed Author, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, a highly revered name in the alternative sciences, who was presented with the “Bhartiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar, 2021-2022” by AsiaOne Magazine, for his invaluable contribution to astrology in Asia. The award was presented to him by Honorable State Minister of our country, Sh Bhanu Pratap Singh Ji along with two other prominent foreign national high officials.

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, a well-known name across the nation for over three decades for his accurate predictions, has been featured in over 20 leading Indian newspapers, made over thousand TV appearances on major network channel programs, and has been felicitated with over many awards. He has also participated in several Indian and International panels and discussions, and has authored over 15 books on the various sciences of divination and astrology. When asked about receiving the award, the humble astrology veteran said, “AsiaOne is a highly-respected international media house and the only Business and News magazine that has a strong presence in more than 15 countries of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. To be felicitated and recognized by them, along with so many other exceptional leaders and trailblazers, at such an international scale, is both, humbling, and a privilege.” He also posted to his Twitter account, saying, “I am very grateful to "Asia One" for bestowing their prestigious award on me at the 18th edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum. To be selected for this honor is a great privilege. I want to humbly convey my utmost thanks to all of you. @AsiaoneMagazine #Award “

AsiaOne’s Bharatiya Mahanatam Vikas Puraskar (BMVP) is the only non-governmental initiative comprising jury scoring, public polling, and a scientific research methodology. It is skillfully formatted and vetted by the research experts of URS Media and AsiaOne Magazine, and honors extraordinary leaders who have dedicated their lives to the greatest development of Asia. These leaders of the highest order, pioneers, and game-changers of each sector and various social spheres are nominated by a prestigious and incredible council of more than 40 Jury Members.

