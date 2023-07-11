Renowned celebrity Kris Gethin is now coaching Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, while hinting "Something big is coming."

The fitness industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with celebrities serving as influential figures in promoting a chiselled physique and a healthy lifestyle.

Renowned stars like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh have captivated audiences with their awe-inspiring body transformations, all under the guidance of world-class natural pro-bodybuilder Kris Gethin.



Now, Vicky Kaushal is joining this league as he transforms under Kris Gethin's guidance. While the specifics of the training remain undisclosed, fans eagerly anticipate seeing Vicky in his shredded avatar. In a recent Instagram post, Kris Gethin expressed his fondness for India, stating that the country holds a special place in his heart.



His first visit to India a decade ago to promote his book 'Body by Design' had left him enchanted by the warmth, hospitality, and welcoming nature of Indian culture. The treatment he received made him feel like part of a family, and he considers India his second home. Over the past decade, Kris Gethin has inspired and educated thousands of individuals about health and fitness.



Check out his Instagram post here - https://www.instagram.com/p/CuZa5ZFOqUo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



Alongside his business partner Jag Chima, he has transformed the physiques of numerous clients in India and certified over 800 personal trainers. Kris also established his exclusive franchise, Kris Gethin Gym, in the country, employing aspiring trainers who strive to make a positive impact on people's lives.



In addition to his training endeavours, Kris Gethin has hosted TEDx talks,,biohacking seminars, and fitness workshops. Notable figures such as Ulisses, Branch Warren, Ben Greenfield, Roger Snipes, and Ashley Horner have joined Kris on various health and fitness tours across India.



Now, as Kris Gethin embarks on transforming Vicky Kaushal's physique, he is excited to showcase yet another incredible transformation. For Kris, integrity, authenticity, and a deep connection with his clients are essential. Vicky Kaushal possesses these qualities, setting the stage for an awe-inspiring transformation.



While the process may appear straightforward, Kris emphasizes the extensive planning, scheduling, and sacrifices required. Leaving behind loved ones, business commitments, and home, Kris Gethin is fully committed to delivering another remarkable transformation. He concludes his Instagram post by expressing gratitude to everyone in India for their warm and kind reception during his visits to the country.