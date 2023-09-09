Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Renowned Celebrity Stylist and Designer Eshaa Amiin Introduces Game Changing Sustainable Fashion Line Inspired by Volvo

Renowned Celebrity Stylist and Designer Eshaa Amiin Introduces Game-Changing Sustainable Fashion Line Inspired by Volvo

Updated on: 09 September,2023 04:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

Renowned Celebrity Stylist and Designer Eshaa Amiin Introduces Game-Changing Sustainable Fashion Line Inspired by Volvo

Renowned Celebrity Stylist and Designer Eshaa Amiin Introduces Game-Changing Sustainable Fashion Line Inspired by Volvo

Eshaa Amiin


New Delhi (India), September 9: In a groundbreaking move that fuses luxury and eco-consciousness, Eshaa Amiin, the celebrated Celebrity Stylist and Designer, has unveiled her latest sustainable fashion collection. Drawing inspiration from Volvo's pioneering commitment to sustainability, Amiin's line is a striking celebration of colors - featuring the mesmerizing Fjord Blue, sage green, black, and white hues of the Volvo C40 Recharge.


 


Amiin's ingenuity shines through as she meticulously translates the C40 Recharge's defining elements, including the iconic 'Thor Hammer" design and pixel lights, into her designs. From elegant running stitches to aerodynamically inspired sleeves and topography-patterned embroidery, every detail captures the essence of Volvo's forward-thinking approach. What sets this collection apart is that every buckle, D ring, and fastener isn't just a fashion statement; it embodies functionality and safety, mirroring Volvo's core values.


 

This extraordinary amalgamation of automotive innovation and haute couture perfectly encapsulates Swedish aesthetics with an understated elegance, effectively pushing the boundaries of sustainable luxury. Eshaa Amiin's creations invite fashion aficionados to embark on a journey where style seamlessly melds with eco-responsibility, heralding a new era where fashion harmonizes with the environment.

 

Eshaa Amiin's sustainable collection is poised to disrupt the fashion industry, setting a new standard for conscious luxury and innovation.

 

The collection's launch was nothing short of spectacular, providing a global audience with a firsthand look at the seamless union of style, sustainability, and safety.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK