Home > Brand Media News > Renowned Restaurateur Mr Navin Agrawal Unveils the Secrets of His Success and Relevance in the Hospitality Industry

Updated on: 25 November,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

At the core of Mr. Agrawal's success is a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Navin Agrawal


Mr. Navin Agrawal, a distinguished figure in the culinary world and the Managing Director of Calcio Restaurant, Director at Dragonfly, Shiloh Bar & Experience, Flying Saucer, Lord of the Drinks, First Fiddle Restaurants, Diablo, Club Iguana, is sharing the inspiring story of his journey to success and the principles that keep him focused and relevant in the dynamic hospitality industry.


From the inception of his career to his current role as the driving force behind multiple successful ventures, Mr. Agrawal's trajectory in the restaurant business has been nothing short of extraordinary. His commitment to excellence and innovation has set a benchmark for the industry, making him a trailblazer in the world of hospitality.


Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Agrawal states "Success in the restaurant business is not just about serving great food; it's about creating an atmosphere, an experience that lingers in the hearts of patrons. Every venture I've been a part of has been driven by this philosophy"


"I believe in staying ahead of the curve. The industry is dynamic, and to remain relevant, one must be willing to adapt, innovate, and consistently deliver beyond expectations. Understanding the preferences of our patrons, staying abreast of industry trends, and investing in the professional growth of our teams are crucial elements in staying relevant" says Mr. Agrawal.

