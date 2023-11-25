Renowned Restaurateur Mr. Navin Agrawal Unveils the Secrets of His Success and Relevance in the Hospitality Industry

Congratulations on the establishment of your upcoming property- Shiloh, Bar and Experience, tell us more about its concept.

Mr. Navin Agrawal

Mr. Navin Agrawal, a distinguished figure in the culinary world and the Managing Director of Calcio Restaurant, Director at Dragonfly, Shiloh Bar & Experience, Flying Saucer, Lord of the Drinks, First Fiddle Restaurants, Diablo, Club Iguana, is sharing the inspiring story of his journey to success and the principles that keep him focused and relevant in the dynamic hospitality industry.

Thank you for your kind words about Shiloh, Bar, and Experience. The concept revolves around creating a unique and immersive environment that combines exceptional dining, vibrant nightlife, and a memorable overall experience.Was hospitality always your passion?

My journey took an unexpected turn into hospitality, not part of the original plan. But from that surprise, I've discovered a lot of joy and connections. Life's twists and turns led me here, and in going with the flow, I found richness beyond what I first imagined.

You are the director of Dragonfly, Flying Saucer, Lord of the Drinks, Diablo, Club Iguana, Shiloh, how is each place different from the other?

Each establishment under my direction, from Dragonfly to Shiloh, has its own distinct identity. Dragonfly offers a fusion of modern Asian cuisine and nightlife, Flying Saucer is known for its craft beers and laid-back vibe, Lord of the Drinks is about opulent décor and diverse culinary offerings, Diablo is a high-energy nightclub, Club Iguana focuses on tropical vibes, and Shiloh aims to provide a unique and immersive experience.

Do you feel Mumbai nightlife has changed?

Mumbai's nightlife has evolved significantly over the years. The city now embraces a diverse range of experiences, catering to various tastes and preferences.

What's your mission and vision towards the changing the hospitality scenes in India, how do you wish to contribute?

My mission is to elevate the hospitality scene in India by continually innovating and delivering exceptional experiences. I aim to contribute by setting new benchmarks in service, ambiance, and culinary offerings, providing a platform for creativity and talent within the industry. Ultimately, the vision is to create spaces that become integral parts of people's lives, leaving a positive and lasting impact on their social and entertainment experiences.