Renowned Spiritual Speaker, Acharya Pundrik Goswami, Embarks on Inspirational Tour Across America

Acharya Pundrik Goswami Takes Inspiring Tour Across America

Acharaya Pundrik Goswami is from the blessed lineage of the famous Gaudiya Vaishnava Parampara in Shri Radha Raman temple Vrindavan, Mathura. He is the Grandson of the Famous Saint Shri Atul Krishna Goswami & son of the famous Bhagwat orator Shri Shribhuti Krishna Goswami. Maharaj Sri is the 38th Acharya in the lineage of Gaudiya Parampara. Shri Pundrik Goswami ji has been an influential Spiritual Motivational Speaker since his childhood. He has recited Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, Shri Ram Katha, Shri Chaitanya Charitamrit Katha, Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and he also gives Motivational speeches at Different Platforms like educational institutes, MNCs and Ted, etc in India as well as outside India. He is much loved by youth for his Motive is to Make Youth aware of the Religious and Devotional heritage of India and his teachings are mainly based on balancing between one’s Material and Spiritual life.

He has established many youth programs like Gopal Clubs and Nimai Pathshala. He has a multilingual approach, an expert in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit. Effectively running many NGOs and Social welfare trusts including gaushalas, building temples, and Vedic schools, he focuses on helping to make society a better place to live. He has written many books and articles published in main esteemed newspapers and magazines as well as on virtual platforms. He specializes in drawing a parallel between ancient traditional Vedic practices and Modern scientific logic.

With a huge crowd of devotees longing for his arrival in America, Maharaj Shri Pundrik Goswami is about to deliver his Katha for 10 days in different cities. His schedule shall be as follows:

A. 21st May- Satsang in Los Angeles at Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles (4:30 – 6:30 p.m.)

B. 22nd May to 27th May- Shri Ram Katha, Apple Valley, KVT Apple Valley - Weekdays- 5:30 – 8:00 p.m and Weekends- 10:30 – 1:00 a.m.

C. 28th May- Satsang in Las Vegas, 11744 Lili Rubin Avenue Las Vegas nv89138 (10:00 – 1:00p.m.)

D. 29th May- Satsang in San Francisco, 3676 Delaware Dr, Fremont, CA 94538, US, Vedic Dharm Samaj Fremont Hindu Temple (Evening)

E. 30th May- Satsang in San Diego, Rancho Sante Fe, San Diego (6:00 - 7:00 p.m.)