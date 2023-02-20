Renting A Car In Iceland? Some Essential Things You Need To Know

The legal driving age for tourists in Iceland is 18, which is the same as that for the country's citizens.

Are you planning a road trip to Iceland and considering renting a car? From driving rules and paperwork to the best car rental companies, there is a lot to consider when planning a self-drive vacation in this beautiful country. In this blog post, we’ll provide you with the essential information you need to know before opting for a car rental in Iceland .

Driving in Iceland is on the right side

If you’re renting a car in Iceland, be sure to familiarize yourself with the rules of the road before you hit the highway. All cars In Iceland must drive on the right side of the road. Even though it might seem like a small detail, switching to the right side of the road can be a challenge for some drivers. Make sure that you give yourself plenty of time and practice if you’re not used to driving on the right side of the road.

The legal driving age is 18 years old

The legal driving age for tourists in Iceland is 18, which is the same as that for the country's citizens. This is especially important for those under 25 years of age as most car rental companies charge an additional fee for younger drivers. Additionally, it's essential to be familiar with the local driving laws and regulations in Iceland, as well as the unique road conditions, to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road.

An international driver's license is required

You must possess an international driver's license when renting a car in Iceland, regardless of whether you are a local or international visitor. The license must be valid and issued by your country of residence. If you do not have an international license, you may obtain one from your local motor vehicle office or online. Car rental companies in Iceland will not accept any other form of documentation.

Cars must be equipped with winter tires

When renting a car in Iceland, it is important to ensure that all vehicles have winter tires. The Icelandic winter can be unpredictable and temperatures can drop to below freezing. Winter tires provide better grip and handling in icy conditions than standard tires. All car rental companies in Iceland mandatorily provide vehicles with winter tires; just make sure to check the condition of the tires before renting the car.

Gasoline is expensive in Iceland

Renting a car in Iceland can be a great way to explore the country and its many attractions, but you should also be aware that gasoline is quite expensive. The average price of gasoline is currently around 213 ISK/litre (1.9 USD/litre) and this can add up quickly, especially when driving long distances. It is recommended to purchase an extra fuel tank for your car rental; so you don't find yourself running out of gas. And fill the tank up before returning it to the rental company to avoid any additional fees. These problems can be avoided by the use of electric vehicles, and in the future may be avoided by self-driving vehicles.

Car rental companies offer insurance

Most car rental companies in Iceland offer insurance coverage to protect against damage or theft to the vehicle. This insurance may come as part of a package that includes additional services such as roadside assistance and GPS navigation. Just be sure to review the insurance policies offered by the car rental company concerned before you commit to a rental agreement.