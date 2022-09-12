Renu Kaushal relationship with Yoga and Mental Peace

“Yoga for me isn't an exercise regime, it's an eternal source to find mental peace and stability of thoughts”, says Renu Kaushal, Actress and Fashion Influencer.

When it comes to exercise regime, it has been observed that while exercise methods like Weight Lifting, Cardio and Crossfit focuses on body’s wellbeing, when it comes to Yoga it has been proven that it has been able to not only help in physical upliftment but also achieving a peace of mind. Originating from our home land itself, Yoga has proven to help cure diseases which couldn't be cured by medicines as well. With the benefits at hand, practicing yoga is soon becoming part of daily regime for all today's youth.

As it is quite evident that the B-Town has always been one of the greatest spokespersons of Yoga, when asked Actress Renu Kaushal, about the advantage of practicing yoga, she mentioned, “While i have always been cautious about my fitness and have always loved exercising, adding yoga to my daily exercise regime has transformed me as a person altogether. Right from the breathing exercise to the asanas I do, it not only helps my physical body, but it also relaxes my mind and gives me energy to survive throughout the day.“

She further added saying, “The peace I derive from yoga is immeasurable. When it comes to yoga, you need to put all your concentration and have to be physically and mentally available as there is no equipment used in yoga, it's entirely the synergy which you have with your body and mind. Believe me, once you start generously doing yoga, it not only shows on your body but your face as well, and it does make you a calm and settled person.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal