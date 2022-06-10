RETINOL: The Smart Strategy to Preserve Beauty

Right from vision to embryogenesis and from collagen-boosting to acne treatment, Retinol has been a hot favorite of dermatologists globally.

Its popularity is no less than Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, or Niacinamide when it comes to tackling wrinkles, hyper pigmentation, or even photodamage. According to a study, it was the 2nd most googled skin care ingredient only after Vitamin C and 80% of the Gen-Z in the US discussed Retinol in their web conversations. It's known, popular, and effective yet enigmatic. However, its place in beauty and skincare remains undoubtedly cardinal.



Who should use Retinol and Why use it?

These obvious questions may be addressed simply by stating "everyone in their 30s who love to show off", those "Gen-Zs" who wish for a filter-free clean look, and everyone who would love to preserve, extend and enhance the skin's ability to regenerate and rejuvenate. “Retinol is definitely worth including in your night routine even though you may not have the "lines of wisdom" on your foreheads or the "lines of curiosity" around your eyes. Retinol is not only an anti-aging or anti-wrinkle ingredient but delivers 360-degree benefits to skin cells. It's a powerful antioxidant that fights free-radical damage, reduces acne, balances oil production, promotes cell renewal, improves glow and radiance, and diminishes fine lines and wrinkles while boosting your skin’s collagen production explains Dr. Pravin Banodkar, Director and Senior Consultant Dermatologist at Skin Crest Clinic.





How to Choose the Right Retinol!

Retinol or Retinol Ester? Retinol belongs to the Vitamin A family and is available in different forms like retinoic acid, retinaldehyde, retinyl palmitate, and so on. Esterified Retinol like Retinyl Palmitate is the most common form used in cosmetics as it is most stable. But it needs to be converted to an active form to be effective. Products containing retinyl palmitate and other esters are slow to show results precisely due to this reason.

Product Stability: Retinol or Retinoic Acid is quicker to act but is less stable. Hence, it would be important and imperative to check the form of Retinol used in a product by reading the product label and also checking the stability of the product. Yellow to dark yellow to brown serum or cream signifies the likelihood of Retinol degradation, rendering the product less effective.

What concentration to start with? Retinol efficacy is proportionate to the concentration used. Higher concentrations are effective but are prone to give more irritation and peeling. Lower concentrations are slower to act but offer safe use. Start low and start slow(using it twice a week and then slowly on a daily basis) is the mantra for using Retinol for the 1st time.

Ajit Marathe, Co-Founder-Director, Adroit Biomed Limited said, “Though there are many products containing retinol available in the market, choosing the product with active and stable retinol is critical to reaping the benefits.” Glutone has introduced two forms of beginner-friendly Retinol products. Those who have a combination of oily skin can go for 0.2% Retinol night cream which contains active Retinol along with hyaluronic acid. Those with very dry, sensitive skin may opt for 0.3% Retinol Face Oil which contains Active Retinol in a squalene base rendering the product less drying. Whichever product you may choose, remember, the activity of Retinol comes with a skin's unwanted response, like irritation, flaking, dry-patchy skin, etc. There is nothing to panic about and you just need to adjust the frequency to cope. Over the next few days, your skin will adapt to the Retinol treatment and you won't see any side effects. Also, Retinol is quick enough to stimulate the skin turnover and thins out the upper skin layer. Skin becomes more susceptible to the sun. Hence, it is recommended to use Retinol only as a night routine with sunscreen in the daytime without fail. If pregnant or planning for it then avoid topical Retinol totally. If you are lactating then it would be wiser to seek a dermatologist’s opinion even for lower concentrations of Retinol.

To conclude, if you desire a glowing and radiant look or clear, blemish-free skin or actively looking for keeping skin toned, then Retinol is the ingredient to bank upon.

