Revisiting a dark past: Assam’s ‘Shadow Assassins’ of ’90s Guwahati

Over two decades after unleashing terror and leaving behind a trail of blood, the shadow killings of Assam are stirring a buzz across the country. Two-time National Award winner Nilaanjan Reeta Datta’s film ‘Shadow Assassins’ has turned the lens on a dark chapter in the history of the North-Eastern state.

Shadow Assassins

Over two decades after unleashing terror and leaving behind a trail of blood, the shadow killings of Assam are stirring a buzz across the country. Two-time National Award winner Nilaanjan Reeta Datta’s film ‘Shadow Assassins’ has turned the lens on a dark chapter in the history of the North-Eastern state.

The crime thriller on the secret killings, popularly termed ‘gupta hatya’, that rocked Assam between 1998-2001, is the first time Bollywood is turning its gaze on the chilling massacres.

Based on the Rtd. Justice K N Saikia Commission’s report, the film is a fictionalised account of a family devastated by the carnage and the spiral of violence it triggers. “Though the bloodbath reportedly claimed over 1,100 lives, there is little awareness in the public domain. I hope ‘Shadow Assassins’ changes that,” says Datta, who wants the film to underscore the message on the futility of violence.

Popular Bollywood actors Anurag Sinha and Mishti Chakravarty play the lead roles. “The film has handled a challenging issue with great sensitivity, and I’m proud to have acted in the film,” Chakravarty told mediapersons, revealing the shoot was an emotional experience as she relived the trauma of the conflict-ridden years.

The film’s ensemble cast draws from the Hindi, Assamese and Bengali film industries. Actor Hemant Kher, who is known for his role in the web series 'Scam 1992', plays an important role in the film. Other known names include actor Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, who has a string of Bollywood credits to his name, as well as Soumya Mukherjee, a popular actor from Kolkata, actor-announcer K P Sandhu from Singapore, and music director Ashu Chakraborty from Kolkata.

The film, which is not currently available on any online platform, released at theatres near you on December 9th.