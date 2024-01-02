Revolutionising Global Hiring Landscape: A Fascinating Conversation with Mr. Satya D Sinha, CEO, Mancer Consulting

Mancer has also excelled in nurturing GCC talent by focusing on the readiness of new hires, their best fit with organisation values, and helping them achieve desired cost and time efficiencies.

Mr. Satya D Sinha

Q1 Discuss your expertise in the global capacity centre and convention industry.

Answer: Mancer has pioneered the development of global capacity centres (GCCs) for leading global corporations including Fortune 500 companies, large corporate houses, and fast-growing startup ecosystems. The premier recruitment agency has remained at the forefront of employing innovative, tech-driven strategies to meet the skills and expertise requirements of GCCs. Mancer has also excelled in nurturing GCC talent by focusing on the readiness of new hires, their best fit with organisation values, and helping them achieve desired cost and time efficiencies. Mancer is making its presence felt in the convention industry too with captive centres and large Indian corporations in the Manufacturing domain being on the expansion radar of the company. Emerging opportunities, favourable policies, and a positive outlook are defining the convention industry and going forward, the Mancer is all set to expand its presence by offering its class-leading recruitment solutions to clients.

Q2 What is your target market for the next financial year?

Answer: While captive centres continue to remain the strength of Mancer’s recruitment solutions, the company has ambitious growth plans chalked out for emerging sectors such as defence, renewables, and EVs. These sectors are powering the next phase of global growth and by offering class-leading recruitment solutions, Mancer is firmly determined to make a positive contribution to businesses in these sectors and the society at large.

Q3 How is Mancer Consulting working on specialised and executive search and hiring experts for leadership positions?

Answer: Mancer combines its exceptional networking capabilities with unmatched hiring experience to offer class-leading talent acquisition solutions to firms across industrial verticals. Mancer’s domain consultants work in different Centre of Excellence modules and offer precise, accurate, and reliable hiring solutions to target audiences. We also excel in career progression analytics which helps our clients track the career aspirations of new hires and match them with firms’ objectives on growth, market expansion, and profitability. This specific approach is highly beneficial and helps in building mutually beneficial relationships across the value chain.

Q4 What are your brand's funding and expansion plans?

Answer: Mancer is a completely bootstrapped venture and over the journey of more than 25 years now, we have yet to seek funds from the outside as we are financially self-sufficient. As far as expansion plans are concerned, India continues to remain the focus of our expansion plans with our teams constantly exploring opportunities to spread our reach across offices. We are also paying specific attention to selected foreign markets like Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, etc., as these territories offer attractive growth and expansion opportunities. Going forward, Mancer will expand its operations across business verticals by adding more industries and specific business solutions to its constellation of services.

Q5 What are the objectives being used by Mancer Consulting to stand out in the market?

Answer: At Mancer, we use a multi-pronged strategy to offer distinctively superior talent solutions to target markets. Besides offering class-leading domain-specific solutions through our centres of excellence, we also lead the diversity hiring space through our Equiv platform - specifically dedicated to hiring women, LGBTQ, specially-abled, and veteran communities. Further, our customised services aligned with the specific needs of clients - be it digitally-driven talent acquisition, promoting diversity, or enhancing competitiveness - set us apart from the rest.

Q6 What are the services the company is providing to support its growth?

Answer: Mancer offers a complete constellation of talent acquisition services including executive and contingent search, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent insights among others. The domain expertise of Mancer across the industrial sectors and hierarchical levels can be easily counted among its biggest strengths that have helped power the expansion plans of the company since its inception in 2021. For clients who are aiming to increase diversity, Mancer offers an Equiv platform developed specifically to promote Diversity in the hiring process across industrial sectors.

Q7 What is the problem in the sector and how is management trying to solve it?

Answer: The unregulated nature of recruitment consulting is a critical problem that the sector is facing here in India. Unlike in developed countries where acquiring a license is mandatory to offer hiring solutions, there are no entry barriers or licensing requirements in India. This coupled with standardised solutions offered by the majority of recruitment agencies has negatively impacted the quality of recruitment solutions. As firms across industries vary in size, hierarchy, and competition level, they need customised solutions that specifically align with their needs and requirements. At Mancer, we have taken it upon ourselves to offer best-in-class, customised recruitment solutions that are now helping in the growth and development of our clients across the globe.