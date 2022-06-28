Revolutionize Elder Care and Raise Awareness with Yodda

Although India is a fairly young country, it is gradually aging. Statistics show that the average age of an Indian is 36.4 years. Currently, there are about 133.32 million elders in India.

This elderly population is expected to cross the 300 million mark by the year 2051. The previous generation was typically cared for by relatives living under the same roof thanks to the joint family system that prevailed. With the advent of technology and flattening of the world, more and more elders are finding themselves living alone at a time they need most support. As a result, they try to make do to the best of their abilities by relying on an informal support system consisting of the neighbours and young relatives to help them with the mundane and critical tasks.





However, with advancement in technologies like high-speed internet, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, many innovative applications are coming up with the aim of helping people with needs like intruder detection, caretaker abuse and financial aid. Not only are routine services available remotely, but many health services are also available at home. These services are offered by new-age companies that utilize nationwide aggregators through elder-friendly concierge services – the interface to the elder remains a traditional mechanism like a phone call or a WhatsApp message, while the actual delivery is provided by the aggregator. There is an advent of luxury senior living gated communities that are fully equipped with capabilities to deal with emergencies, health care, concierge services, housekeeping and meals.





In spite of this technological evolution, there is a lack of awareness and an overwhelming feeling of helplessness because of the complexity of many apps. Elders can get access to professional assistance, if easy-to-use and uncomplicated solutions are designed.





Many new start-ups and service providers work for the upliftment of the elderly and provide comfort, security, and peace of mind. One such tech-enabled care-at-home service provider is Yodda. Yodda aims to empower elders so that they can live independently with heads held high. Yodda provides a variety of services right from doorstep emergency response & health services to home maintenance & concierge services for the elderly. Yodda’s tech platform connects children, parents and elder care staff through a strong system-centric and process-driven ISO-certified operational framework and is supported by their meticulously trained staff of military veterans.





