Revolutionizing Cashew Cultivation: Mahendra Kumar Trivedi and the Trivedi Effect® Boost Yield and Quality

Cashew is a tropical evergreen tree that produces cashew nuts, which are a popular snack food and ingredient in many dishes globally. The cashew tree is native to South America, but it is now grown in many tropical and subtropical regions around the world including India.

The global cashew production is around 4.2 million tons per year, the top cashew producing countries are India, Vietnam, Ivory Coast, Indonesia, and Brazil. The United States is the largest importer of cashew nuts, followed by the European Union and China.

Cashew farmers in India face several challenges that impact plant growth, yield, and overall production. Some of the key challenges are related to microbial infections, diseases, and pest attacks.

Cashew trees can be susceptible to various fungal and bacterial infections, including rust, anthracnose, and powdery mildew. These infections can cause significant damage to cashew trees and reduce yields. Cashew trees are also susceptible to several pests, such as cashew stem or root borers, fruit flies, mites, and rodents. These can also damage cashew trees as well as the quality and quantity of the nuts.

Unfavorable weather conditions, such as unseasonal rain, temperature fluctuations, and rising temperatures can affect flowering, fruit set, and overall productivity. Soil fertility, nutrient deficiencies, and soil-borne diseases can impact cashew tree growth and yield. Weeds can compete with cashew trees for nutrients, water, and can affect the overall yield.

Intensive agricultural practices to counter diseases, weeds, and pests, with heavy reliance on chemical toxins, have short-term impact, but can lead to ecological imbalances and contribute to the spread of diseases and pests in the long-term.

To address these challenges, cashew researchers and growers are working on several initiatives, including developing new disease-resistant cultivars, adopting cultivation practices such as crop rotation and cover cropping, to improve soil health and reduce the incidence of pests and diseases.

However, there is no concrete solution to eradicate microbial infections and pest attacks and global estimates indicate a collective yield loss of up to 50% from fungal diseases like anthracnose, powdery mildew, wilt, and botryodiplodia, as well as a variety of pest attacks.

As the global demand for cashews has been on the rise, making it a significant agricultural commodity, cashew farming has become a significant source of income and livelihood for millions of farmers, especially across India, Brazil, south-east Asia, and Africa. Cashew orchards are high maintenance crops requiring several interventions to achieve decent productivity.

Yet, despite all the research and advancements, cashew farmers are still seeking a simple, cost-effective solution to enhance growth and functioning of cashew plants, boost immunity and disease resistance, improve quality of the nuts, as well as raise yields – all in an environmentally sustainable manner.

A ray of hope has emerged in this difficult situation, thanks to the results of Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi's Divine Blessings on cashew cultivation in India.

Breakthrough research by Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, with the phenomenon of the Trivedi Effect®, has demonstrated a completely natural, chemical-free approach for significantly enhancing plant growth and functioning, immunity and disease-resistance, greatly increasing yields, as well as improving shelf-life and quality of nuts, and more in cashew agriculture.

Field trials conducted in Maharashtra, India, using two cashew varieties from a leading agriculture research university in the region, found dramatic improvements in cashew trees planted on farmland Blessed by Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, as compared to the unblessed trees in the region.

Plant Growth and Functioning:

The Blessed cashew trees had larger canopy, more leaves, and greater height, thicker and stronger branches, and more female flowers per floral bunch leading to higher nut yields. Their leaves contained 45% higher total chlorophyll content indicating enhanced photosynthesis and nutrition. Breaking it down, chlorophyll A and B levels increased by 31% and 93% respectively.

Plant Productivity:

The Blessed trees exhibited 12-18 nuts per floral bunch compared to 6-8 nuts per bunch in the region leading to 3 times higher yield indicating significantly higher plant productivity.

Qualitative Analysis:

Laboratory analysis indicated that the cashew nuts harvested from the Blessed trees were 60% bigger in size, had 100% longer shelf-life tested using fatty-acid analysis and had 300% higher vitality measured via bio-photon emissions.

Plant Health and Immunity:

Laboratory analysis by Dr. S. P. Raut, head department of plant pathology at Dr. B.S. Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, revealed that the cashew plants from the Blessed farmland showed no fungal infections while pathogens, especially fungal infections, were rampant in unblessed cashew trees in the region. Scientists were baffled as the different varieties of fungi in the region had no impact on the cashew trees in the Blessed farmland, while millions of cashew trees in that region were already suffering, defying the science of aerobiology of microbes traveling through the air up to a height of 20,000 feet.

Dr. Raut also reported that the chemical analysis revealed that cashew plants in the Blessed farm had no trace of any fertilizers, pesticides or fungicides, on the contrary, all three were present and detected in cashew plants on the unblessed farm.

By improving yields, boosting profits, almost eliminating the reliance on toxic chemicals, Guruji Mahendra Trivedi and his Divine Blessings known as the Trivedi Effect® will not only transform the agriculture industry, but also greatly restore and benefit the environment.

The Trivedi Effect® is an unprecedented, scientifically validated phenomenon in which Divine Grace is harnessed by an enlightened being, which can then be transmitted/utilized to transform any living organism at the cellular level, including humans, animals, microbes, plants, and trees, as well as any non-living material at the atomic level, including metals, ceramics, polymers, and chemicals. This is a phenomenon discovered by Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, founder of Divine Connection, hence, it is termed the Trivedi Effect®. The Trivedi Effect® has been studied in various fields, including agriculture, biotechnology, genetics, materials science, human health and many more. The results of this research have been published in over 660 peer-reviewed scientific journals, which are accessible in more than 2,000 universities across over 130 countries.

Visit https://DivineConnection.com to learn more.