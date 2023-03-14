Revolutionizing Service Provider Search: An Interview with DontSearch UAE Co-founder

When we looked around the available market for this problem statement, we found that no one was directly hitting what the client required and there were multiple search engines where you can set filters and get hundreds of matching results like other conventional search engines.

Today, we have the pleasure of speaking with Hady Toby, Co-Founder of DontSearch UAE. Hady, thank you for joining us. Can you tell us a little bit about DontSearch and how it came about?

Hady Toby: Thank you for having me. DontSearch.com is a revolutionary platform that aims to facilitate the fruition of all your important projects or tasks, linking you with the best specialists in each domain to offer you purposes to your standards. The idea came about when I faced a problem trying to find a mover via Google in 2017. I went through multiple options and faced several issues like unavailability of the mover, last-minute cancellation, budget matching, and approach to location. Similarly, I was disappointed by Facebook, as you do not get precisely what you are looking for and too many applicants appear. This is where the revolution was aimed at people looking to hire service providers and service providers seeking clients.

Can you tell us more about the challenges you faced while developing DontSearch?

Hady Toby: When we looked around the available market for this problem statement, we found that no one was directly hitting what the client required and there were multiple search engines where you can set filters and get hundreds of matching results like other conventional search engines. As I was directly affected by this old school technology, I targeted the gap and defined DontSearch.com as a finder, not a search engine. The change is the opposite of a search engine - a bargain engine.

That's interesting. Can you tell us more about how DontSearch works?

DontSearch.com has a very streamlined process, where a hirer must choose the service and answer a few questions by which the DontSearch.com system automatically targets the available service providers and sends your offer. Not only this, DontSearch's automation is so streamlined that it will automatically send the 5 best offers for you from the responses of service providers. So, it saves you from the hassle to search, contact, compare, negotiate, and schedule cycles which is a big plus for DontSearch.com.

What sets DontSearch apart from other search engines or finder apps?

DontSearch.com is not a search engine, that's why it's a winning app. DontSearch.com is a finder. If I found that our main problem is the search itself, I need to change it fundamentally. We aim to make it easier and more diverse for everyone around the world as now we all are in a global village. DontSearch.com is not only the revolution in the tech industry but also aims to go further where it will be benefiting more people looking for services and also many other service providers.

That's great to hear. Thank you for sharing with us today, Hady.

Hady Toby: Thank you for having me. DontSearch.com's motto is "Do not search - we will find it for you".