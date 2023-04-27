Revolutionizing Sustainable luxury Beauty for all: The Amoly Brand and its Young Founder

Amoly's products are salon professional and luxurious, yet priced affordably for the everyday consumer.

Amoly is a revolutionary haircare and skincare brand that has gained popularity for its commitment to sustainability and affordability. The brand's founder and CEO, Pragyan Paramita , 23, is a young entrepreneur from Puri, Odisha,she is into several sector like IT and automation who has made it her mission to bring premium products to the Asian market at an affordable price point.

Amoly's products are salon professional and luxurious, yet priced affordably for the everyday consumer. The brand's commitment to sustainability is reflected in the use of premium, sustainably sourced ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging. The Amoly Le Repair Shampoo , Amoly Le Repair Conditioner , and Amoly Le Fraiche Body Wash are some of the brand's flagship products, which have been designed to cater to the unique hair and skincare needs of the Asian subcontinent.

Amoly's incorporation as Amoly Private Limited in Bangalore on Second August 2022 is a testament to the brand's commitment to growth and innovation. With Pragyan Paramita at the helm, the brand is poised to disrupt the Indian haircare and skincare market with its sustainable and affordable product offerings.

In conclusion, Amoly is a brand that is worth keeping an eye on in the haircare and skincare industry. Its commitment to sustainability and affordability, combined with its luxurious and salon professional product offerings, make it a brand that is sure to resonate with consumers in the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

Visit www.amoly.in to know more about Amoly

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.