Revolutionizing the world of blockchain, enter Anastasia Plane, leading the way to the top in the industry with “Chromia.”

Chromia emerges as a one-of-a-kind blockchain-based platform that has been making much buzz and headlines of late.

Anastasia Plane, who is an MSc in Business, Marketing & Management, an ex-professional athlete, gamer, and present-day blockchain enthusiast, serves as the Senior Marketing Lead at Chromia.

“Everything revolves around data in the industry,” highlights this high-performing professional, who also explains how Chromia acts like a relational blockchain, combining blockchain and this relational database, which gives rise to efficient, useful, and user-friendly decentralized apps across any industry, like NFTs, gaming, DeFi, and so much more. The platform develops on GitLab with additional code on Bitbucket. Chromia also thrives off of its extensive support system, including the D1 Network System (collection of separate but interconnected functions facilitating the functioning of Chromia Network), EIF (Ethereum Interoperability Framework, Hardened Bridge (H-Bridge), and FT4 Token Standard.

The Chromia Network stores all the required information for running the network, like configurations of all blockchains and a list of providers and nodes. To amp up the process, the team is also working toward finishing the subtasks for the completion of D1, which they are currently focusing on to move forward to their main net launch.

Anastasia Plane also explains about other technical functions making Chromia what it is today in the blockchain world. Speaking of The EIF (Ethereum Interoperability Framework), she says that it allows Chromia to interoperate with Ethereum and other EVM chains (BNB Chain, Polygon, Fantom, AVAX C-Chain, and more). For FT4 Token Standard, Anastasia Plane highlights that it is the token standard of Chromia that will support non-fungible, fungible, and also native CHR tokens on its network. The Hardened Bridge (H-Bridge) is built for utilizing EIF functions, allowing Chromia Network to bridge assets to and from EVM chains.

She can’t emphasize enough how Chromia can change the face of the blockchain world as it is a unique platform powered by Rell and built with both developers and end-users in mind.