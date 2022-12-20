Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Reza Sajedi the arranger of pop music wants to pursue singing seriouslyReza Sajedi serious decision to sing

Reza Sajedi, the arranger of pop music, wants to pursue singing seriously,Reza Sajedi serious decision to sing.

Updated on: 20 December,2022 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

These days, there is news that popular singer Reza Sajedi has said on social media that he wants to be more active in singing.

Reza Sajedi, the arranger of pop music, wants to pursue singing seriously,Reza Sajedi serious decision to sing.


This news has caused a stir in the virtual world. He has decided to use his voice in his music arrangements because he has a pleasant voice and it seems that he plans to enter many tracks into the music market and besides the arrangements he makes for other singers, he will also make his own music. he has decided to use his music poems from his own poems, because he likes the style of his poems and melodies more, because he has already released several samples of work in the form of demos in the virtual space. It has been well received and the same energy that has come to him from the people's side has given Reza Sajedi more motivation to produce new pieces.


It seems that the number of music tracks to be released is more than seven tracks




During the talks with Reza Sajedi, it seems that he plans to release more than seven songs, he is trying to produce the best pieces, and his opinion is that he should release his official album and surprise his fans. Nevertheless, we have to see great music from Reza Sajedi because he is very sensitive about making music pieces and that he is going to release good music on the market, he is producing quality and standard music day and night.

Music arranger Reza Sajedi extreme sensitivity to music

To produce modern music, he will use famous musicians because live instruments have a very good effect on music. In his opinion, music should give people a good feeling, that is, music should convey a good feeling to the audience, so live instruments should be used to Reza Sajedi, a well-known arranger, has a lot of credit in music, and he always insists that the music that is made and reaches the audience's ears should convey a good feeling to the listener, so the best music should always be produced. Why? which will attract many visitors.

Reza Sajedi music will be played by MEDIAPMS on all music platforms and soon we will see amazing music with Reza Sajedi golden voice. You can follow Reza Sajedi on social media until the music is released. Get the latest news.

Follow Reza Sajedi on Instagram :  @Reza_sajedioriginal

Follow Reza Sajedi on Facebook :  @Rezasajedimusic70

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK