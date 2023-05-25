Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Riding the Wave to Triumph Clear Waters Bold Mission to Achieve a Rs 500 Cr Revenue Mark by 2025

Riding the Wave to Triumph: Clear Water's Bold Mission to Achieve a Rs 500 Cr Revenue Mark by 2025

Updated on: 25 May,2023 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Clear Water is positioned for rapid expansion in the next few years to come.

Riding the Wave to Triumph: Clear Water's Bold Mission to Achieve a Rs 500 Cr Revenue Mark by 2025


Clear Water is on pace to double its growth and achieve an expected revenue of Rs 500 crore by 2025, thanks to an exceptional track record and a dedication to excellence. This accomplishment exemplifies the company's commitment to offering great quality and exceptional value to its consumers.


Clear Premium Water has already surpassed a turnover of Rs 250+ crores by March 2023, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Year on year, the brand is growing at an astounding 80% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). With the such quick expansion, Clear Water has established itself as a market leader in the bottled water industry.


Building on its success, Clear Premium Water is on the verge of introducing a new range of natural mineral water brands very soon. This development shows the company's desire to broaden its product offering and appeal to a broader variety of customer interests. Clear Water, with its established status as a national brand in India, is now seeking prospects to enter the Middle East market, demonstrating its global ambitions.


Energy Beverages Private Limited is a forward-thinking beverage company that takes pleasure in the high quality of its products. To assure the creation of high-quality drinks, the firm employs cutting-edge manufacturing procedures. Energy Beverages has been known for producing refreshing and stimulating beverages by prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Operating with the highest standards of quality and safety, Energy Beverages holds certifications such as ISO 22000:2005, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, FSSAI, CGWA, BIS, CCA, GPCB, NEPHRA and EPR. These certifications validate the company's dedication to maintaining stringent processes throughout its operations while keeping SUSTAINABILITY at its core. With state-of-the-art, fully automated filler equipment and over a decade of experience in packing and bottling purified drinking water, Energy Beverages has achieved an impressive output of over 50,00,00 bottles per day. The company's extensive range of product quantities, ranging from 200ml to 5 litres, caters to the diverse needs of a wide spectrum of customers.

To support its growth trajectory, Energy Beverages plans to expand its manufacturing facilities from the current 40+ to over 60 by the end of 2023. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for its products and reaching a larger customer base.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK