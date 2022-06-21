Rise of the tiktok star ‘Oxlee’

Social media has become a tool that connects people to audiences and aids them by providing the necessary tools and information. However, becoming an influencer and staying on the top is undoubtedly tricky and requires constant work and attention.

Oxlee, is a rising tiktok influencer. He has over 3.8 million followers and is primarily a TikTok star, hip-hop artist, songwriter and song producer. The 21-year-old artist (born on 20th December 2000) hails from Australia.

His creativity and passion reflect in the music he makes. By blending different genres, and by using multifaceted beats and heavy rap lyrics, he provides the audiences with songs that are fresh, new and addictive.

While he may be new to the world of “influencers”, he has definitely climbed up the social ladder a lot faster than many others have. With a fanbase of over 140k on Instagram itself, he is quite well known across the globe and has acquired innumerable followers.

Apart from content creation, this success is mainly because he uses several different genres to create his music. This allows his fans to acquire a vivid experience and enhances Oxlee’s skilset as a producer. As of 2022, his estimated net worth is $2 million.

Apart from music production, he is also an avid content creator. He works hard daily to upload pranking videos, lip sync-ing videos, dancing videos etc. He is also quite photogenic, as one can see on his instagram, he frequently updates his fans with photos of himself in different locations doing different things etc.

Not much is known about Oxlee’s personal life, girlfriends’ etc as he is quite private about such things.