Rise of youngest social media Queen of Punjab - Asmi Sharma

In this digital era, social media has become the most effective way to reach out to a larger audience and influence them with ideas.

A 10-year-old girl from Jalandhar city, Punjab, India is fascinating people from all over the world with her interesting videos that she uploads on social media platforms. Asmi Sharma, also known as the youngest social media queen of Jalandhar City started publishing content at a very young age, and within a short period, she is an amazing person with her talent and has proven to society that there is no bar to age to fulfill dreams. Asmi has seen a marvelous growing presence on various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and YouTube.

“ I don't post such videos, just to pass on the video but also to spread smiles through entertaining, and fun content,” she said.

The budding social media influencer is currently studying in 5th standard in Jalandhar City, Punjab. She aspires to become a popular dancer and join Bollywood. She loves to explore new things.

Asmi Sharma is managing both her studies as well as her content creation at the same time. When asked how she is utilizing her time to manage both, she replied, "It is a tiresome thing to balance studies and social media. Usually, I always focus on my studies, and sooner or later I get some leisure time, I switch to making videos for social media handles.”

The way of expression in her videos is always eye-catching, and some of her videos have gained more than a million likes, while others have crossed around 10 million views. The way she acts and presents herself in her amazing reels, no one can believe she is just a 10-year-old girl from Punjab.

No doubt, Asmi is certainly a multi-talented and imaginative teenager. She is someone who has started her thriving empire on social media and is ruling like a drama queen. She got to get more than 52k followers on Instagram. Her mother

says that she always loves being in front of the camera and is truly blessed with a plethora of creativity and talent, due to which she has captured the hearts of lakhs of people all around the globe.

Check her reels on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTM71PCnVRN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=.