Rising star in fashion, Isha Nabar brings to you a trendy way to healing!

Updated on: 22 February,2023 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Rising star in fashion, Isha Nabar brings to you a trendy way to healing!

Isha Nabar


Forms the premise of her collection ‘Resonance’ wherein sound producing elements are stitched within the fabric of each garment as exquisite handcrafted metal pieces, producing meditative sounds at different frequencies on movement ,to provide a calming effect.


Isha's collection has grabbed eyeballs not only for its attractive design, but also this extremely disruptive and relevant theme, that serves the need of the hour in the present environment riddled with stress and disease.



So watch out..as now wearing wellness might just be the next new trend!


 

Follow Isha through her website, https://www.ishanabar.com/

Email: Ishanabar22@gmail.com

Instagram- isha_nabar

