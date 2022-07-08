Rising to the Top with Just One Click: Alex Ketchum’s Risk Paid Off

For many social media creators, capturing their audiences’ attention is the hardest part of the job. With so many forms of entertainment and media available today, attention spans are constantly fleeting, and the videos people take the time to watch have to keep them fully engaged the entire time. Lucky for Alex Ketchum, a high-energy prankster and video creator who has never been afraid to do whatever it takes to get a laugh, every video he creates will keep eyes glued to the screen.

It almost feels as if Alex has an entire subset of videos dedicated to weird food challenges, and if the 4th of July hot dog eating contest tells us anything, it’s that people love food challenges. On his YouTube, you can watch Alex tackle a 3 ft. pizza slice, do a taste test of weird, canned foods that most people wouldn’t even look at like a canned cheeseburger, and drink 25 espresso shots in a row just to see what happens. Most people wouldn’t want to experience the aftermath of 25 espresso shots, but everyone’s curiosity would be piqued to see someone else do it; just look at the 13,000 views that video has!

Sometimes it takes creators years to find their niche, develop their content, and build an engaged audience, but for Alex, it pretty much happened overnight. A few years ago, he decided to post a short-form comedy video on his Instagram just for fun, he had no idea what would happen. The next morning, he had thousands of new followers and a newfound confidence that his content was valuable to people. From that day forward, he focused on creating.

Every opportunity in Alex’s life has led him to this point. When he was a young teen, he would spend weekends making videos with himself and his friends on his flip phone. None of these were post-worthy quality, but they helped him develop his creative process and figure out the types of content he enjoyed making. As he got older, he began to dabble in standup comedy because he loved the challenge of trying to make an audience laugh. In college, he studied film production at New York University, learning all of the technical skills and practical techniques he now uses every day. Looking back on his life, Alex was never sure how all of this would take shape, but it’s clear that every skill he learned funneled into his top-tier talents as a content creator, allowing him to build a career he’s passionate about.

Over the years, Alex has been featured on platforms such as VT, LadBible, and even the International Business Times. His work has reached millions and the audience he has built keeps coming back for his goofy approach to content creation. We can’t be certain what comes next for Alex, but it’s clear that creating videos and connecting with his corner of the internet will always be something he excels at.