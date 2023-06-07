Ritika Anand, Producer of JL50, unveils her next venture on Raja Prithu Rai

Ritika Anand's latest film venture will see her collaborating with Shailender Vyas, the producer-director of JL 50.

Ritika Anand, the talented producer behind the popular series JL 50, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding her next project—a film centered around the historical figure, Raja Prithu. Ritika is producing this film under her Canadian based production company, The Piggybank Movie Fund Corp. Ritika's journey in the entertainment industry began a years ago when she moved to Mumbai after completing her acting degree in Canada. Initially aspiring to become an actor, she faced numerous challenges and struggled to find her footing in the industry. Like many outsiders, breaking into the competitive world of Bollywood was no easy task.

However, fate had other plans for Ritika. A creative individual, Despite her initial reluctance towards business, she found herself transitioning into the role of a producer—a decision she is now immensely grateful for. As a producer, Ritika has the opportunity to support and back projects that not only entertain but also carry the right kind of messaging she wants to embed & convey. It allows her to contribute to in a different and meaningful way. Currently, Ritika is also expanding her creative expression by trying her hand at script writing.

Ritika Anand's latest film venture will see her collaborating with Shailender Vyas, the producer-director of JL 50. She will also be performing a prominent character in the film. While she has kept the plot details under wraps, Ritika has provided a glimpse into the central theme of the movie. The story will revolve around a significant historical war between Raja Prithu Roy, the king of Kamarupa (which is present-day Assam), and the foreign invader Mohammad Bakhtiyar Khilji. This conflict, with its rich historical backdrop, promises to be a captivating subject for a cinematic adaptation.

Ritika Anand expresses her confidence in Shailender Vyas' exceptional storytelling abilities, mentioning that he has penned a remarkable script for this historical war film. The collaboration between Ritika and Shailender is expected to result in a compelling cinematic experience that combines an engaging narrative with historical authenticity.

As Ritika embarks on this new endeavor, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate updates regarding casting choices, the directorial vision, and the film's production timeline. Ritika Anand's journey from aspiring actor to successful producer is an inspiring tale of resilience and adaptation. Her faith in the power of visual media, has helped her to make her mark in the industry and led her to a role that allows her to shape and contribute to meaningful storytelling.

In conclusion, Ritika Anand's decision to produce a film on the life and war of Raja Prithu showcases her passion for storytelling and her desire to bring important narratives to the forefront. Ritika aims to produce a cinematic masterpiece that entertains and educates audiences. As her new project unfolds, film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this historical war film, which promises to be a powerful and engaging cinematic experience.