Ritika Gulati's first music album "Hukum" song out now

12 September,2022
Ritika was, from an early age, interested in making her mark as a model and actress. She pursued her goal with a lot of conviction and was well supported by her family.

Ritika Gulati's first music album


She started in 2012 by taking part in the Miss Delhi competition and got early recognition. She fought all odds coming from a middle-class background and shifted to Mumbai to achieve her dreams.


As she had no background or contacts in Bollywood, she struggled a lot but never gave up on her dreams. She was very clear about her principles and never compromised on any parameter. One of her main mottos is that – slow & steady wins the race. She is very selective in her roles and is in no hurry. She believes in delivering quality & not quantity. As a consequence, she bagged leading roles in a couple of movies. Unfortunately, only one movie saw a box office release, and she was appreciated for her acting skills.

As she loves music and dancing, she shifted gears to music videos & albums. Her first music album, where she was the lead actress, called “Hukum”, a song out now.


Check Out Video:

 

