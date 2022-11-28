RK Dance Studio is making its mark by being a part of many elite events in Dubai Within just six months of its launch, the studio has made a headway towards success.

There are many stage shows and events held across the globe which have dance performances an important part. Given the demand for such performances, many artists who have expertise in this craft are much sought after.

This growing trend has give rise to many dance studios which have mushroomed across various parts of the world. Here, we talk about one such dance studio which has made its mark within just a few months of its launch, and is now a part of many big events. RK Dance Studio has made the right impact by unleashing their outstandingly talented team of dancers who have performed for major celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood & Tollywood.

The professional dance troupe associated with

RK Dance Studio has performed with the who's who of Bollywood like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bhachan, Farah Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Govinda, BalqeesFathi, Ray Vanny and many more, also being a part of IIFA Awards 2022 (International Indian Film Academy Awards), DIAFA 2022 (Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards) and Filmfare Achievers Awards 2022 as their exclusive dance studio partners. More recently, the studio made headlines as over 100 kids performed for Kartik Aryan for his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 film launch in Dubai Mall. Apart from this, more than 150 kids performed for IIFA Rocks Flashmob, in a tribute to all the Bollywood Celebrities at Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi.

RK Dance Studio is also a rehearsing hub for many celebrities as Jaqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Miya Muqi (Jackie Chan’s Co-Star), Shakti Mohan, Sunanda Sharma, and many more have been seen at their premises practicing their dance moves. The now popular dance studio has brought UAE on the world map as the country has become a powerhouse of performances, thanks to the efforts of RK Studio's talented team of professionals who have given their best to each event they have been a part of. We are not surprised that the studio has gained a massive following on Instagram which has touched more than 96k at present, and is growing with each passing day.