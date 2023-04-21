RLG India’s Efforts Towards Building Circular Economy are Multi-pronged”: Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG India

Rapid development and advances in technology, modern living, and increasing use of and dependence on technology have given birth to the problem of continually rising piles of e-waste.

Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG India

Increasing volumes of e-waste is a problem that needs immediate attention for the sake of our environment, economy and health. Organizations like RLG India are active in the field of e-waste management and trying to make the world a healthier and safer place while striving towards a circular economy. This Earth Day, we speak to Ms. Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG India, on topics including how RLG India is active in the sector and seeks to contribute towards a cleaner environment, responsible e-waste disposal, and circular economy.

Question: As a company, what is the direction of your endeavour?

Answer: We at RLG Systems India have been continuously working towards our goals of establishing a formal e-waste management infrastructure in the country and transitioning from a throwaway culture to a circular economy. Through a particular focus on e-waste awareness programs, we look to accelerate the pace of dissemination of information and enhance the level of awareness with respect to the importance of adopting proper e-waste disposal and recycling methods across the entire country. RLG India conducts various awareness programs, seminars, and workshops to educate consumers, businesses, and institutions about the importance of responsible e-waste disposal. We utilize digital platforms and social media to reach a wider audience and promote sustainable e-waste management practices, also partner with local communities, schools, and other organizations to organize e-waste collection drives and awareness events. We are actively working with renowned manufacturers and brands and are very thankful for their support.

Question: You spoke of the development of a circular economy as a key focus area. How is RLG India contributing towards a circular economy?

Answer: Considering current scenarios and keeping the focus on the future with respect to important parameters such as natural resources, climate, demographics, environmental impact, etc., it is important to relentlessly strive towards a circular economy. Such a model would help limit the negative impact on the environment, enhance efficiency, reduce consumption and limit resource wastage, and encourage waste recovery and recycling, thereby also prolonging product life. RLG India’s efforts towards building a circular economy are multi-pronged. While we support manufacturers and importers in meeting their EPR obligations by providing end-to-end solutions for e-waste management, we have established a comprehensive network of collection points and processing facilities to ensure efficient and responsible handling of e-waste. RLG India collaborates with various stakeholders, including government bodies, NGOs, and other organizations, to drive innovation and promote sustainable practices in e-waste management. Also, we promote the refurbishment, recycling, and recovery of valuable materials from electronic waste, thereby reducing the need for virgin raw materials and conserving natural resources.

Question: Could you illustrate further through specific examples?

Answer: Yes of course. Take our Clean to Green™ (C2G) campaign for example. The Clean to Green™ Campaign by RLG India has been successful in spreading awareness about responsible e-waste disposal and promoting e-waste collection across the country. The campaign's multifaceted approach, combining educational programs, digital outreach, and collaborative efforts, has effectively engaged various stakeholders and contributed to the growth of e-waste collection rates. I am confident that addressing the challenges faced in implementing the campaign and further expanding its reach will enable RLG India to continue driving positive change in the e-waste management sector.

Question: What are your views on society’s perception towards e-waste management?

Answer: While there has definitely been an increase in awareness towards rising volumes of e-waste and the need for responsible disposal of such waste, users need to be facilitated with systems that help them easily dispose of their waste and spare them additional hassle. For example, it would not be prudent to expect a user to first search for a collection point and then travel farther away to drop their discarded gadgets and then travel back home. It might not be possible to do so for even those users who are willing to properly dispose of their e-waste. An important element is to enable users by opening collection centres at short distances near residences and workplaces so that they may not have to go out of their way to drop off used and discarded electronic items. I am confident that with continual efforts towards educating users and the development of necessary infrastructure, things would improve significantly.