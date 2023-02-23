Rohit Jain’s Rohit Consulting Firm awarded with Best Consulting Firm Award at Icons of Asia Awards 2022

Recently, Rohit Consulting Firm, a stock market advisory firm, was honoured and felicitated with the prestigious title of Best Consulting Firm at the Icons of Asia Awards 2022.

Rohit Jain, the founder and CEO of Rohit Consulting Firm, received the award at the award ceremony which was organised at a grand level by Global Empire Events on December 20th, 2022 at the luxurious Hotel Radisson Blu located in the heart of the National Capital. The award ceremony witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities from different walks of Life. Lord Diljit Rana, the Hon’ble Member of Parliament, House of Lords, UK, was also present as the Chief Guest at the Icons of Asia Awards 2022 and graced the occasion with his august presence. Alongside him, Mr. K.L. Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, and Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, the Managing Director of Global Empire Events.

Numerous distinguished guests were a part of the Icons of Asia Awards 2022 which was organised to appreciate and felicitate Entrepreneurs, Educators and Social Workers who are doing exceptional work in their respective realm. Rohit Consulting Firm bagged the award for Best Consulting Firm for their exceptional services. Several eminent personalities also addressed the massive gathering of more than 310 Entrepreneurs, Educators and Social Workers at the event. These speakers included prominent personalities like Lord Diljit Rana (Member of Parliament, House of Lords, UK), Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma (Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India), Ms. Shabeena Sultana (Honorary Consul of the Republic of Tunisia), Mr. K.L. Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros (President Hony. Consular Corps Diplomatique-India. Honorary Consul General of Union of Comoros), Wing Commander Sh. Rajinder Chaudhary (VSM, Honorary Consul General of India to Lithuania) and much more.

An elated Rohit Jain, the Founder and CEO of Rohit Consulting Firm, after receiving the Best Consulting Firm award for his company, stated, “It is indeed a happy occasion not just for me but for the entire team of Rohit Consulting Firm. We, at Rohit Consulting Firm, have always strived to provide Stock Trading Courses and Stock Trading relates to Finance & Accounting Business. To be honoured with such a prestigious title among such distinguished guests is a testimony to the fact that we are moving in the right direction, driving innovation and bringing out something new in the realm of Stock Market Consultancy. At last, I would also like to thank the jury for believing in us and bestowing us with such an honour.”

The attendees not just had the opportunity to listen to the valuable insights from the leading pioneers of the various sectors but they also got the opportunity to have the chance to build a solid business network at the event. Lastly, the Icons of Asia Awards 2022 was said to be a major platform for entrepreneurs and founders to launch or relaunch their startups and gain huge traction on a global scale.

About Rohit Consulting Firm

Incepted in 2018 by Entrepreneur Rohit Jain, Rohit Consulting Firm has emerged as one the most prolific Stock Market Consulting and Advisory firms in India. Rohit Consulting Firm offers a plethora of stock trading courses for both the beginner and the hedge fund manager alike. Be it an introduction to the basics of stock trading and technical analysis, or a primer on day trading stock options, they have meticulously designed courses to help people trade stocks strategically. Along with teaching, Rohit Consulting Firm also helps people in growing their capital and earning money by giving them valuable stock market advice.

About Rohit Jain