'Romanticc Tukde' Is a showcase of Hindi cinema: Varadraj Swami

Varadraj Swami is one of those rare film directors who lives and breathes cinema.

So, when he got the opportunity to direct a film which is centred around cinema itself, he grabbed the opportunity by its neck and passionately decided to make 'Romancticc Tukde' which is ready to release very soon in cinemas.

The concept of 'Romanticc Tukde' is unique. The film revolves around a protagonist who is hugely influenced by Hindi cinema and regularly watches them in theatres. She is so fascinated by the world of cinema that one day she decides to model her revenge on some of the movies she has seen!

'Romanticc Tukde' stars Pankaj Berry, Nikunj Malik, Amiya Amit Kashyap, Bhakti Punjani, Brajesh Jha, Vivekanand Jha and Dhama Verma in prominent roles. It has been produced by Vijay Bansal and Priya Bansal, Shahzad Ahmed is the script writer of the film, the melodious music of the film has been given by Tutul Bhattacharya while Piyush Mishra and Ketan Mehta have beautifully penned down the lyrics. Asif Khan and Weather films have co-produced this film.

Notably, 'Romanticc Tukde' is not only a hard-hitting film but it’s also gives very valuable lessons to the audiences. The story of 'Romanticc Tukde' belongs to an era when tickets were sold illegally in black and people would struggle to get hold of tickets to watch their favourite films in cinemas. Back then cinema used to be a family experience. The film traces the amazing journey of cinema halls from the era of nineties and how it suffered a huge blow when one by one theatres started closing down".

Talking about the film, director Varadraj Swami said, "Every time I make a film, I make sure that it provides unique experiences to the audiences. My films not only give important messages but they are equally entertaining. 'Romanticc Tukde' is also one such film. It's a cross between art and commercial cinema."

'Romanticc Tukde' beautifully showcases the journey of Hindi cinema from the nineties to the present times. The release date of the film will be announced soon. Interestingly, it has been shot in Begusarai in Bihar while some portions of the film had been shot in Mumbai. "I am pretty sure that the cinematic experience of watching 'Romanticc Tukde' will be much appreciated by the audiences", confidently says Varadraj Swami.