Romell Group Shines as People's Choice Real Estate Brand of the year at Credaimchi 2023 Awards

Updated on: 29 December,2023 01:28 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

The recognition at the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards is a testament to Romell Group's consistent dedication to excellence.

Romell Group


In yet another triumph for the real estate giant, Romell Group has clinched the prestigious 'People's Choice Real Estate Brand of the Year' award at the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards 2023. This accolade, received for the second consecutive time (2018-19 & 2023), further solidifies Romell Group's position as a trusted and celebrated brand in the industry.


With a rich legacy spanning over two decades, Romell Group has played a pivotal role in shaping the iconic skyline of Mumbai. The commitment to consistently delivering projects before or on time, complete with Occupation Certificates (OC), has been a hallmark of the brand's reliability. The company stands among the few A+ rated developers in Mumbai, a testament to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.


The recognition at the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards is a testament to Romell Group's consistent dedication to excellence. This award specifically acknowledges the brand as the 'People's Choice,' underlining the trust and confidence that the customers place in Romell's real estate offerings. In the current fiscal year alone, Romell Group has successfully delivered over 300 homes with OC, and the trajectory continues with plans to deliver an additional 300+ homes in the next three months. 


The CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards, often likened to the "Oscars" of the real estate industry, remain the largest and most coveted recognition in the real estate sector, celebrating excellence and innovation. This event serves as a platform to honor the "Lions" of the industry. Romell Group's consistent recognition at these awards speaks volumes about its leadership. Domnic Romell & Jude Romell’s passion and contributions have left an indelible mark in the real estate domain.

Romell Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to its outstanding team and partners for their dedication and contribution to this victory. The brand also expresses sincere thanks to its valued customers for their unwavering support and trust. With this recent accolade, Romell Group reaffirms its commitment to shaping dreams, one building at a time, and continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate landscape.

